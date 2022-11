Cedar Park, the top-ranked Class 5A girls basketball team, held on for a 46-39 victory over A&M Consolidated on Tuesday at Tiger Gym.

Mia Teran had 12 points and four rebounds for the Tigers. Kateria Gooden added nine points, five rebounds two steals and two blocks. Paris Pavlas had six points and eight rebounds. The Consol JV fell 28-26 in overtime as Addyson Richardson had eight points. Consol’s freshman grabbed a 47-41 victory as Tamia Ibe-Baker had 16 points and Rachel Moran added 11.