Consol, College Station basketball teams meet today

The A&M Consolidated and College Station basketball teams are going to ring in the new year with a pair of District 21-5A headliners on Tuesday.

The 21st-ranked Consol boys (13-6, 1-0) will play host to the Cougars (15-7, 1-0) at 1:30 p.m., while the College Station girls (9-13, 2-1) will play the Lady Tigers (11-11, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. at Cougar Gym.

Consol is tied for first with Montgomery Lake Creek (14-6, 3-0) as they try to unseat the Lady Cougars who went 16-0 in 19-5A last season, finishing four games ahead of the Lady Tigers.

College Station was picked to win 21-5A ahead of Lake Creek and Consol, which second-year CS head coach DeAnna Doles said has been playing well on defense.

“Consol is a team that’s aggressive always,” Doles said. “[A&M Consolidated] coach [Wendy] Hines does a great job with them and you know they’re going to be in your shorts for 32 minutes during the game. You know that they’re going to play full court, man-to-man defense on you and it’s just something that you have to be prepared for. And it’s kind of hard to simulate that in practice because they just play so hard all the time.”

Doles and the Lady Cougars didn’t have a great nondistrict record, but the team learned and grew.

One of the team’s biggest playmakers in senior Jaeden McMillin missed the first few games because she was playing volleyball this season, so others had to step up.

“But now coming into district play having played 21 games, we have a more versatile team I guess you could say having to fill some of those roles at the beginning of the year without playing McMillin,” Doles said. “I think we have figured out a lot about ourselves going through [nondistrict].”

The Lady Cougars’ senior post player Jayden Davenport stepped up when McMillin was out. Doles calls Davenport a ‘double-double’ who was joined by a cadre of others that stepped into those new roles. Players like Kyla Clark, Taylah Wright and Reese Vivaldi all have done what’s been asked of them and then some.

“They fill their particular roles and they know what they need to do,” Doles said. “There’s not one player. I feel like it’s just been a team throughout this whole [nondistrict] and moving into district play.”

The girls game means a little bit more since they have played two more district games than their male counterparts, but the boys game will be a gauge to see how much College Station has improved under second-year head coach Jerron Reese.

The Cougars, who finished fifth in district last year, have already exceeded last season’s overall winning total by four games.

Franklin, which is ranked 21st in Class 3A, is the only other Brazos Valley boys team in the rankings. The Lions are only 4-2 because they had a late start with the football team winning the Division I state title.

Brazos Valley girls teams in the rankings are Madisonville and Navasota, which are No. 19 and No. 22, respectively in Class 4A.

Veteran Navasota coach Tommy Gates has another team eying a long playoff run led by its guard tandem of Bryanna Stokes and Nala Richardson. They are far from being alone as their nine varsity teammates also play plenty of minutes.

“On any given night, we’ve had three other players that have been leading scorers in different times,” Gates said. “I’ve had seven different starting lineups. That’s the great thing about this team. I always call it my Janet Jackson theory, what have you done for me lately but that’s really how it is. How are you playing, how are you doing in practice and those are the ones who start. But everyone plays and everyone contributes. It’s a very unselfish team.”

That unselfishness from the Lady Rattlers has propelled them to a 22-4 record heading into the heart of 25-4A play. Navasota is 2-1, having dropped a 56-53 game to Brookshire Royal.

The Lady Rattlers normally don’t start district until this week but since Needville was added to the district, they had to start earlier than normal. Navasota has defeated Needville and Wharton. Navasota will play Royal again on Jan. 20 in the Snake Pit in a highly anticipated rematch that could decide the district title.

But first, Navasota resumes district play Tuesday on the road at 5:45 p.m. against El Campo.

“They’re very athletic and playing on the road I think that’s a hard thing for anybody on any level,” Gates said. “You look at college basketball and you see teams that do well at home then they go on the road and they struggle. I think playing on the road is very difficult. When you’re playing on the road, you’ve got to be a lot better defensively and you’ve got to take better care of the basketball offensively.”