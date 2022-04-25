Consol, Brenham softball to try again today

The District 19-5A softball playoff game between A&M Consolidated and Brenham scheduled for Monday was rained out. The game to decide the second seed for the state playoffs will be played at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mumford. Consol (14-11, 11-5) and Brenham (21-8-2, 11-5) tied for second behind Waller (23-9, 12-4) in the regular season. The Consol-Brenham winner will advance to play New Caney, the 20-5A third-place team while the Consol-Brenham loser will advance to play Humble Kingwood Park, 20-5A’s second-place team.