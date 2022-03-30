Consol boys in second place

The A&M Consolidated boys are in second place after the first round of the District 19-5A golf tournament at Montgomery’s Margaritaville Golf Club and Resort.

The Tigers shot 327 on Tuesday, three strokes behind Magnolia West. College Station is third at 332.

Magnolia leads the girls division at 351 followed by Katy Jordan 359 and Magnolia West 381. A&M Consolidated is tied for fourth with Magnolia II at 410. A&M Consolidated’s Gabby Ramirez shot 88 and is in sixth place. Ashtyn Vollentine shot 91 and is in 10th. Other scores were Bella Nolan 115, Campbell Gattis 116.

Rudder’s Jaxson Shaddox, playing as a medalist, shot a 77 and is tied for fourth place.

Kyle Schnabel shot 76 to lead the Consol boys. Other scores were Brady Lytle 82, Jack Hanna 83, Giacomo Lero 86 and Gage Watson 86. CS scores were Gabe Montelongo 77, Heuiseng Kim 81, Austin Hassell 87, McKane Kiser 87 and Nick Miller 95.

Consol II shot 351 for fifth place. Scores were Ian Clough 75, Raines Watson 89, Giancarlo Lero 93, Alessandro Lero 94 and Matthew Almand 98. CS II shot 363 for eighth. Scores were Norman Sajulga 85, Walton Graham 88, Andrew Finberg 95, Parker Coyle 95 and Avery Hedrick 100.

A&M Consolidated players in the field as medalists were Owen Walton 85, Hunter Melder 102 and Quade Watson 104. CS medalists were Eric Finberg 92 and Connor Scott 113.

The final round will be Wednesday. The top two teams in each division advance to the regional tournament in two weeks along with the top two individuals not on the advancing teams.

The Brenham boys shot 358 and are in sixth place. Scores were Grant Chisholm 88, Jared Mueller 88, Michael Joswiak 90, Ashton Behrens 92, Dalton Winkelmann 96. Brenham II shot 435 for 11th place - Matthew Black 105, Jake Forland 105, Dylan Rodriguez 109, Jackson Van Dyke 116.