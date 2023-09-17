The A&M Consolidated boys golf team tied for 15th place in the 51-team Bart Granger Memorial Tournament, which is the largest high school golf tournament in America.

The tourney was played at Fort Worth’s Pecan Valley Municipal in Fort Worth. Consol played the par-71 Hills course on Friday and the par-70 River course on Saturday. The Tigers shot 301-287=588 to tie Amarillo Tascosa and Denton Guyer Blue.

Dallas Jesuit won at 546, two shots ahead of Houston Memorial followed by Prosper Walnut Grove 553, Lake Travis 555 and Highland Park 557.

A&M Consolidated’s Brady Lytle shot 69-70=139 to tie for 16th in the 258-team field. Other Tiger scores were Jack Hanna 76-71=147, tied for 69th; Mo Iero 77-71=148, tied for 80th; Kyle Schnabel 79-77=156, tied for 159th; Tucker Stapp 84=75=159, tied for 180th.

Houston Memorial’s Charlie Wylie won at 10-under 131 (65-66). San Angelo Central’s Brooks Vaughn (68-64=132) and Prosper Walnut Grove (69-63-132) were a shot back.