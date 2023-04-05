MAGNOLIA – A&M Consolidated took over sole possession of first place in 21-5A baseball with an 8-4 victory at Magnolia on Tuesday night, while Montgomery Lake Creek fell to Magnolia West 4-1 to drop out of a first-place tie with the Tigers.

Consol’s Cole Bentz was 2 for 4 at the plate with three runs batted in as Consol (13-6, 7-0) had eight hits and took seven walks. Stryker Blevins struck out two in two innings of relief. Magnolia (11-10, 2-5) had five hits, two by Jordan Miller.

The teams will play again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Field.