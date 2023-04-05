MAGNOLIA – A&M Consolidated took over sole possession of first place in 21-5A baseball with an 8-4 victory at Magnolia on Tuesday night, while Montgomery Lake Creek was falling to Magnolia West 4-1 to drop out of a first-place tie with the Tigers.

Consol (13-6, 7-0) tied the game in the fourth on an RBI single by Cole Bentz that scored Cannon Kieschnick who had doubled. Bentz added a two-run single in the fifth to make it 4-1. Trace Meadows had a two-run triple in the sixth as the Tigers took of advantage of back-to-back leadoff walks for a second straight inning. Bradley Boedeker and Nathan Hodge added sacrifice flies. Trey Walker went 2 for 4.

Sam Nitzke pitched five innings for the victory. He struck out five and allowed only three hits. Stryker Blevins struck out two in two innings of relief. Magnolia (11-10, 2-5) had five hits.