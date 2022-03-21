College Station's Simmy Ghosh finds voice as senior captain on girls soccer team

College Station senior Simmy Ghosh has found her groove as a midfielder.

The three-year letterwinner started playing soccer at age 8 and had aspirations to be a goalie, but she jokes it wasn't in the cards due to her 5-foot-2 frame. Still, Ghosh loved being on the pitch and had a stint as a defender before moving to the midfield as a freshman.

"Within this program I think I figured out how to play in the midfield," Ghosh said. "Coaches [Jimmy Pollard] and [Stoney Pryor] are some of the best coaches I've ever had. For the last four years I've been playing in the midfield, but under them I figured out how to play [the position] and where my strong suits were on the field."

Ghosh has seen her hard work pay off. Last year Ghosh earned honorable mention honors on the 19-5A all-district team. This year, she was voted a team captain before the season along with Sarah Del Rio and Keira Herron.

"[She has] an encouraging way of doing things and of having a positive attitude about the way she approaches practice and games and life," Pryor said.

Ghosh has become less timid and more aggressive on the field with experience, which Pryor said has helped in her role as more of a facilitator rather than a scorer.

"She is a very technically talented player," Pryor said. "She does a good job of moving the ball and controlling the ball. She's more an assister or creator and less of a finisher."

The Lady Cougars (12-9-0, 10-5) have navigated through a tough 19-5A schedule this season to qualify for the playoffs as the No. 4-seed behind Magnolia, Katy Jordan and A&M Consolidated. College Station will wrap up the regular season against Magnolia West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, which also will be Senior Night.

College Station will face Kingwood Park at 6 p.m. Thursday at Magnolia in the bi-district playoffs.

"We've like definitely grown a lot as a team," Ghosh said. "We've just gotten so much closer through the struggles that we've had to go through. It's definitely been a tougher season than I think any of us would have anticipated at the beginning of the year, but we've come through so much stronger."

Bright days have come along with storms, Ghosh said. Her favorite memory this season came during College Station's 2-1 upset of Katy Jordan on March 8. Jordan scored first, but the Lady Cougars fired back with two goals late in the second half to grab a crucial district win. It was avenged a 2-1 loss to Jordan in the first round at home.

"With like three minutes left in the game we got like the ball on the sideline," Ghosh said, "and Kelsey Slater [passed] it and Emily Hord shot it in and scored [for the lead]. It was the happiest moment ever and we're all so excited. It was such a happy moment because it showed hard work does pay off in the end. It was just really exciting."

