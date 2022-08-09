College Station's season opener spoiled by doubleheader loss

Despite a total team effort, College Station volleyball fell to Houston Fulshear in four sets as part of a season opening doubleheader Tuesday night at College Station High School. The Cougars also lost earlier in the evening to Episcopal in five sets.

The season opening doubleheader was also the debut for new College Station head coach Ashley Davis.

Against Fulshear, the Cougars won the opening set 25-14 before Fulshear reeled off three straight set wins as the Chargers won by scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-22.

The Cougars were dominant against Fulshear in the first set as they reeled off nine straight points to take a commanding 9-0 lead before the Chargers got on the board thanks to an error by College Station.

College Station recovered in the first set and ended the set on a 16-13 run to win the set 25-14.

“We served them really tough,” Davis said of her team’s success in the first set. “We served them tough, put them out of system and so that makes our game so much easier when that happens. So we just got on an early serving run and they just really couldn’t catch up to us.”

Along with the tough serves, Riley Newton, Marcella Deer, Blair Thiebaud and Carson Thiebaud all racked up kills in the 25-14 opening set win.

After the opening set, Davis felt that the Cougars just ran out of gas.

In the second set, College Station built up an 11-4 lead before watching it evaporate as the Chargers came back to tie things up at 14-all. Fulshear took a 19-16 lead later in the set and never looked back.

The third set was similar to the second as the Cougars were up 6-4 before Fulshear took a 9-8 lead and never lost it. The fourth set was a back-and-forth battle as College Station mounted a late comeback to push Fulshear to its limits but the Chargers still came away with a 25-22 win.

On the evening, the Cougars were led by Newton in kills with nine. She was one of two College Station players to finish with five or more kills as Carson Thiebaud and Deer finished with five and six, respectively.

Blair Thiebaud led the team in assists with 20. Emauri Smith finished with a team-best 2.5 blocks.

Ava Martindale led the team with 26 digs, while Blair Thiebaud was the only Cougar to finish with double-digit digs as she finished with 15.

“I thought we played really well,” Davis said. “I know it wasn’t the outcome that we were looking for. That first one went long five sets, up against some really big middle intense Episcopal team. We played hard, we put them out of system a lot. We fought till the end. Same thing in this one.

“Just felt like we ran out of gas a little bit. Considering that this is basically a brand new team as far as playing time goes, I’m really excited to see how we evolve over the course of the season and just how much better we get. I think we played hard. I think we gave them a lot of trouble. You don’t ever want to lose a game, but if we’re going to lose one, I’d rather go out leaving it all out on the court like we did.”