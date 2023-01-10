College Station's offense clicks during 21-5A victory over Rudder

The College Station girls basketball has to keep winning and get better if it wants to win another district title. The Lady Cougars did both Tuesday night in rolling to a 75-36 victory over the Rudder Lady Rangers in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym.

College Station (12-14, 5-1) took control early, finishing the first quarter on an 18-1 run for a 21-5 lead. The Lady Cougars forced 12 turnovers, converting them into 13 points.

College Station’s defense didn’t let up in second quarter, again holding Rudder (4-17, 1-5) to a pair of buckets in expanding the lead to 34-10. But the Lady Cougars’ offense was far from spectacular, missing 14 of 18 field goals in the period. College Station shot only 28.6% from the field in the first half.

“We talked about it at halftime,” College Station coach DeAnna Doles. “We weren’t taking the open shots. We were trying to make the extra pass.”

Doles’ message to her players was shoot when you’re open and make a better pass when you’re not.

“I mean, they were catching it at their ankles,” Doles said. “They were catching it over their heads.”

College Station followed their coach’s orders to start the second half, making 6 of 8 shots from the field. Junior Taylah Wright and senior Heaven Ford hit 3-pointers and senior Kayla Clark added a pair of fast-break layups as the Lady Cougars also scored off turnovers in pushing the lead to 48-12.

“We’re great shooters whenever we have a great pass,” Doles said.

The Lady Cougars had a sizzling third quarter, making 11 of 16 field goals with eight players contributing. College Station had eight layups, mostly in transition, along with a trio of 3s. The Lady Cougars added two more 3-pointers in the last quarter, giving them seven.

It was College Station’s fifth straight victory since opening league play with a 45-44 loss to Montgomery Lake Creek.

“That’s part of this process,” Doles said. “We’re getting better and better as we go along.”

The Lady Cougars won 19-5A by four games last season, but things have been tougher in 21-5A. Lake Creek (17-6, 6-0) leads a top-heavy district in which the only ranked team, 21st-ranked Montgomery (18-7, 3-3), is in fifth place.

College Station senior forward Jaeden McMillin had a game-high 16 points, doing most of her scoring at the free-throw line by hitting 8 of 9. Senior forward Jayden Davenport had 11 points and 11 rebounds, which gave her exactly 1,000 for her career. She got hugs from teammates and Doles when she came out of the game. Last month, McMillin got her 1,500th point.

They had support as senior guard Wiliyah Everline had 10 points, Ford nine and sophomore guard Tearra Burleson seven.

Underclassmen-laden Rudder got 13 points from sophomore Paris Mitchell and eight points from sophomore Alaina Hill. Sophomore Kimora Maxey had seven points and eight rebounds.

After a good showing in a 56-39 road loss at A&M Consolidated on Friday, Rudder never recovered from an eventful first quarter.

McMillin hit a pair of free throws after a technical was called on Rudder for an incorrect entry in the scorebook. The Lady Cougars stretched the run to 12-0 on Burleson’s 3-pointer.

Clark capped the run with a rare basket, scoring off her missed shot on the fast break as College Station had six players on the court after a botched substitution. College Station was almost able to get a player off the floor undetected, but the officials caught it. The bucket counted, and College Station was hit with a technical with Rudder hitting one of two free throws.

College Station 75, Rudder 36

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

RUDDER (4-17, 1-5 in 21-5A) — Alaina Hill 3 2-5 1 8; Paris Mitchell 6 1-4 4 13; Tyana Smith 0 0-2 1 0; Kimora Maxey 3 1-2 4 7; Aalaya Jones 2 0-2 3 4; Ariel Daniels 0 2-2 0 2; Brandi Turner 1 0-0 0 2. TOTALS: 15 6-17 13 36.

COLLEGE STATION (12-14, 5-1) — Reese Vivaldi 2 1-1 1 5; Heaven Ford 3 0-0 2 9; Taylah Wright 2 0-0 1 5; Wiliyah Everline 3 2-2 1 10; Kyla Clark 4 2-2 3 8; Tearra Burleson 3 0-0 1 7; Jaeden McMillin 4 8-9 0 16; Jayden Davenport 4 3-5 4 11; Hailey Patterson 2 0-0 0 4. TOTALS: 27 13-16 17 13 75

Rudder;5;5;7;19;—;36

College Station;21;13;27;14;—;75

Field goals: Rudder 15 for 43 (34.9%); College Station 27 for 68 (39.7%)

3 point-shooting: Rudder 0 for 6 (00.0%); College Station 7 for 18 (38.9%);

Rebounds: Rudder 31 (Maxey 8, Jones 7, Mitchell 5,) College Station 29 (Davenport 11, Clark 5)

Turnovers: Rudder 33 for 33 College Station points; College Station 15 for 8 Rudder points

