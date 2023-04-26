SAN ANTONIO — College Station freshman Maya Diyasheva and junior Paxton O’Shea survived a three-set marathon to win the Class 5A mixed doubles state championship Wednesday at the Northside Tennis Center.

Diyasheva and O’Shea dropped the first set against Abilene Wylie’s Trevor Short and Stealey Crousen but rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The duo highlighted the Brazos Valley contingent’s performance at the state tennis tournament this week.

Madisonville’s Elizabeth Guevara and Mason Railsback lost in the quarterfinals of 4A mixed doubles, while Caldwell’s Connor Hughson and Waylon Cahpman lost in the quarterfinals of 4A boys doubles Tuesday.

In 3A boys singles, Franklin’s Will Prochazka won his quarterfinal match over Gunter’s Parker Hoel 6-4, 6-0 but lost to Corpus Christi London’s Theodore Buchanan 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals Tuesday.

In 2A girls singles, Normangee’s Reagan Maxson beat Whitewright’s Danielle Slack 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals then fell to Crawford’s Aubrey Carroll 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Bremond’s Carson Crowley and Sadie Kasowski and Centerville’s Christian Long and Jennifer Gonzalez also won their quarterfinal matches in mixed doubles. Crowley and Kasowski beat Stamford’s Emily Patterson and Dominic Vega 7-6 (1), 6-3 before falling to Mason’s Jerry Zermeno and Jakelin Zermeno 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals, while Long and Gonzalez topped Archer City’s Sara Schroeder and Kline Mayo 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 then lost to Mason’s Keegan Ratliff and Scout Magnus 6-1, 6-3.

Centerville’s Ethan Flori also lost in the 2A boys singles quarterfinals.