College Station's Martindale leads group of BV players on all-state volleyball team; complete all-state list included

College Station senior libero Ava Martindale, who led the Lady Cougar volleyball team to the regional quarterfinals, was named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state volleyball team Friday.

Martindale had 58 aces, 321 service points, 828 digs, 157 assists and 639 receptions for the 30-17 Lady Cougars. The 5-foot-6 Martindale, who signed with Texas-El Paso, was a third-team high school All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Brenham senior outside hitter Brooke Bentke made the TSWA’s 5A second team with College Station senior outside hitter Riley Newton and freshman setter Blair Thiebaud earning honorable mention.

The 6-2 Bentke had 545 kills, 32 blocks, 334 digs and 67 aces and was the 21-5A MVP in leading the Cubettes (37-13) to the district crown as they advanced to the regional tournament, losing to district-rival Montgomery Lake Creek, which had ousted fellow 21-5A foe College Station in the previous match. Bentke, who signed with Texas State, also earned all-state honors by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

The 5-10 Newton had 261 kills, 34 blocks and 33 digs in also earning AVCA all-region honors. Thiebaud in her first varsity season had 1,202 assists, 380 digs, 58 aces, 258 service points, 174 kills and 62 blocks.

Ten other Brazos Valley players earned TSWA all-state honors in 2A led by Leon juniors Emily Sitton and Kaitlyn Kirschner, who were first-team picks in leading the Lady Cougars (44-7) to the state tournament. Outside hitter Sutton, who was the 22-2A MVP, had 614 kills, 125 aces, 526 digs and 35 blocks. The two-time TGCA all-stater made the all-state tournament team. Middle blocker Kirschner had 502 kills, a .381 hitting percentage, 52 aces, 98 digs, 90 blocks and a 52.2% kill percentage. She was 22-2A’s offensive MVP and earned TGCA All-State honors. Earning honorable mention for Leon was junior outside hitter Sawyer Merry, who had 349 kills and 62 blocks.

Iola (35-5), the 22-2A runner-up behind Leon in one of the state’s toughest districts, had junior outside hitter Lindsey Gooch on the second team and freshman setter Riley Goodney on the third team. Junior middle blocker Abree Raley and freshman libero Ava Bissette earned honorable mention for the Lady Bulldogs who lost in the Region III championship to Leon.

Bremond (36-13), which reached the Region II championship match, had junior outside hitter Sadie Kasowski and freshman setter Riley Goodney on the third team. Lady Tiger senior outside hitter Braydi Wilganowski earned honorable mention.

Gooch had 855 kills, 560 digs and 54 aces; Goodney had 1,371 assists, 255 digs and 76 aces; Raley had 423 kills and 62 aces; and Bissette had 523 digs, 41 aces and was good on 96.5% of her serves.

Kasowski was a 91.7% server and had 83 aces, 507 kills, 631 digs, 21 blocks and 121 assists. The 16-2A MVP is pledged to East Texas State. Wilganowski was an 85.8%-server along with 89 aces, 397 kills, 468 digs, 14 blocks and 67 assists.

Also earning all-state honors was Texas A&M signee Bianna Muoneke. The outside hitter from Cypress Ranch was a first-team pick in 6A.

CLASS 6A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Michael Kane, Dripping Springs

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mackenzie Plante, Dripping Springs

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Makenzie Plante, Dripping Springs, sr.; Bianna Muoneke, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Emma Patmon, Cedar Ridge, sr.

Middle blockers: Favor Anyanwu, Sachse, jr.; Natalie Arnold, Dripping Springs, sr.; Adell Murray, Fort Bend Austin, jr.

Setter: Taylor Polivka, Keller, sr.

Libero: Molly Tuozzo, The Woodlands, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Henley Anderson, Dripping Springs, fr.; Cindy Tchouangwa, Katy Tompkins, sr.; Reagan Sharp, Keller, jr.

Middle blockers: Chloe Tuiasosopo, Copperas Cove, soph.; Marjorie Johnson, The Woodlands, sr.; Ruthie Swain, Atascocita, sr.

Setter: Callie Kieffer, Prosper, sr.

Libero: Kea Whillock, Keller, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Ayden Ames, Prosper, jr.; Emma Halstead, SA Brandeis, sr.; Ana Garza, Alvin, sr.

Middle blockers: Emily Carranco, Edinburg, jr.; Rheanna Deen-Jackson, Atascocita, jr.; Wylie Singleton, Alvin, jr.

Setter: Claire Dewine, The Woodlands, sr.

Libero: Richelle Guerra, Brownsville Rivera, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Tendai Titley, Katy Tompkins, sr.; Ella Lewis, The Woodlands, soph.; Skylar Skrabanek, Katy Tompkins, jr.; Ryan Williams, Fort Bend Travis, sr.; Samyah Medford, Mansfield Lake Ridge, sr.; Ava Williamson, Dripping Springs, sr.; Macy Taylor, Sachse, sr.; Julia Hopkins, Round Rock Westwood, jr.; Mackenzie Strban, Alvin, sr.; Jade Workman, Odessa Permian, jr.

Middle blockers: Victoria Burns, Mansfield Lake Ridge, sr.; Kennedy Jones, Pearland Dawson, soph.; Soniya Garner, Mansfield Lake Ridge, sr.

Setters: Korrigan Wright, Alvin, jr.; Presley Powell, Katy Tompkins, sr.; Hailey Vega, Edinburg, sr.

Libero: Cory Breaux, Alvin, sr.; Brooklynn Merrell, Katy Tompkins, soph.; Lola Fernandez, Round Rock Westwood, sr.; Kynzie Lilly, Fort Bend Travis, sr.

CLASS 5A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Josh McKinney, Colleyville Heritage

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Reese Robins, Mansfield Timberview

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Suli Davis, Colleyville Heritage, soph.; Lauren Perry, Denton, jr.; Lainee Pyles, Fossil Ridge, jr.

Middle blockers: Reagen Engler, Colleyville Heritage, sr.; Hannah Whittingstall, Alamo Heights, sr.; Reese Robins, Mansfield Timberview, sr.

Setter: Morgan Howard, Colleyville Heritage, sr.

Libero: Ava Martindale, College Station, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Brooke Bentke, Brenham, sr.; Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage, sr.; Halle Schroeder, Frisco Reedy, sr.

Middle blockers: Lydia Seymour, Northwest, sr.; Lillie Johnson, Smithson Valley, sr.; Morgan Poulain, Liberty Hill

Setter: McKenna Gildon, Frisco Liberty, sr.

Libero: Makenna Dillow, Azle, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Blaire Bayless, Plano West, sr.; Emma Wegleitner, Boerne Champion, sr.; Payton Woods, Lake Creek, sr.

Middle blockers: Olivia Hurnes, Amarillo Caprock, sr.; Jakayla Morrow, Longview, sr.; Margaret Croft, Flour Bluff, soph.

Setter: Carolyn Beckel, Alamo Heights, sr.

Libero: Lauren Vickery, Lake Creek, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Devyn Lewis, Manvel, sr.; Brianna Converse, Longview, jr.; Brayleigh Mitchell, Longview, sr.; Thea Carter, Alamo Heights, jr.; Lyric Jordan, Manvel, sr.; Caroline Cohen, Victoria West, sr.; Riley Newton, College Station, sr.; Taylor Alston, San Antonio MacArthur, jr.; Kenna Buchanan, Midlothian, sr.; Gigi Mason, Liberty Hill, jr.; Haylee Hurtado, Medina Valley, sr.; M.J. McCurdy, Frisco Liberty, jr.; Kealy Dirner, Liberty Hill, jr.; Olivia Simmons, Hallsville, sr.

Middle blockers: Lillian McCoy, Corpus Christi King, sr.; Jackie Obyechi, Foster, jr.; Race Weiler, Victoria West, jr.; Kelsey Rogers, Boerne Champion, sr.; Natalie Hughes, Flour Bluff, sr.; Avery Wilks, Barbers Hill, sr.; Jalen Scroggins, Pine Tree, sr.; Katherine Holtman, Argyle, jr.; Hannah Gonzalez, Lovejoy, sr.

Setters: Kennedy Massie, Manvel, soph.; Lauren Greene, Lake Creek, sr.; Blair Thiebaud, College Station, fr.; Grace Cagle, Frisco Reedy, sr.; Kayden Clemons, Victoria West, sr.; Carmen Chatman, Pine Tree, sr.; Caitlyn Ellenburg, Marshall, sr.; Libby Flores, Lufkin, sr.; Triniti Jackson, Longview, fr.; Lauren Pyle, Hallsville, jr.

Libero: Bea Angeles, Manvel, jr.; Keegan Walton, Liberty Hill, jr.; Isabella Emery, Marshall, sr.; Piper Mickenheim, Argyle, soph.

CLASS 4A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Haleigh Burns, Canyon Randall

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordyn Gove, Canyon Randall

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Jordyn Gove, Canyon Randall, jr.; Sydney McKay, Bellville, soph.; Sydney Garrison, Aubrey, sr.

Middle blockers: McKenzie Anderson, Huffman-Hargrave, sr.; Nickilah Whatley, Hereford, sr.; Annaleise Sevier, Aubrey, jr.

Setter: Sidney Soria, Canyon Randall, soph.

Libero: Carly Lange, Bellville, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Savannah Wagner, Mabank, sr.; Brinklee Dauenhauer, Springtown, sr.; Sadie McAda, Pleasanton, sr.

Middle blockers: JaKyra Roberts, Carthage, sr.; Abby Caron, Spring Hill, sr.; Kierstyn Carlton, Stephenville, soph.

Setter: Abby Aschenbeck, Bellville, sr.

Libero: Tatum Brandt, Canyon Randall, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Baylee Mobley, Godley, jr.; Carolann Bowles, Spring Hill, jr.; Madison Fritz, La Grange, sr.

Middle blockers: Kynadie Hall, Aubrey, soph.; Camille Gonzalez, La Grange, sr.; Ashlyn Thompson, Mabank, sr.

Setter: Erin Drvenkar, Huffman Hargrave, sr.

Libero: Kendal Barges, Port Lavaca Calhoun, soph.

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Adeline Hundl, El Campo, soph.; Carly Schumaker, Sanger, sr.; Chloe Smith, Rockport-Fulton, jr.; Matti Young, Glen Rose, sr.; Linsy London, China Spring, jr.; Airianna Pickens, Canton, sr.; Reese Rich, Salado, jr.; Bella Thompson, Van, sr.; Autumn Garza, Calallen, soph.; Camryn Blair, Hereford, jr.; Kate Bondugen, El Campo, sr.; Tori Lowry, Canyon Randall, sr.; Brooke Guerrero, Huffman Hargrave, sr.; Mikalie Floyd, Pampa, sr.; Olivia Anderson, Bullard, sr.; Sara Boudreaux, Rusk, jr.; Mara Hodges, Carthage, sr.

Middle Blockers: Ella Rod, El Campo, sr.; Kamryn Kestler, Port Lavaca Calhoun, sr.; Alicia Monzon, Van, soph.; Carli Manasse, Spring Hill, jr.; Mallory Tate, Gilmer, jr.; Kayla Vickery, Lindale, jr.; Macy Morris, Salado, soph.; Jazzy Blankinship, Rusk, sr.; Autumn Wilburn, Hereford, sr.; Campbell Clark, Bullard, jr.; Brooklyn Garcia, West Plains, jr.

Setters: Georgia Crayton, Canton, jr.; Olivia Starr, Aubrey, jr.; Haleigh Wilk, Salado, sr.; London Baker, Hereford, soph.; Tyhia Mack, Spring Hill, soph.

Libero: Maddie Wilson, Canton, sr.; Monique Gonzalez, Calallen, sr.; Delaney Gonzalez, Sanger, soph.; Makayla Johnson, Aubrey, sr.; Addison Shannon, Huffman Hargrave, soph.; Abby Clyburn, Van; Peyton Warren, Gilmer, jr.

CLASS 3A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Katelyn Gill, Gunter

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rayanna Mauldn, Gunter

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Rayanna Mauldin, Gunter, sr.; Ally Tribe, Columbus, sr.; Kaycee Cavanaugh, Troy, jr.

Middle blockers: Avery Thaler, Fairfield jr.; Hanna Rubis, Gunter, sr.; Rendi Seahorn, Harmony, soph.

Setter: Emma Hill, White Oak, sr.

Libero: Jada Permenter, Bushland, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Kellen Dorotik, East Bernard, sr.; Alaina Dyson, Waskom, sr.; Keala Neie, Bushland, sr.

Middle blockers: Ember Mandola, Columbus, sr.; Payton Hull, Peaster, sr.; Madyson Eberly, Bushland, sr.

Setter: Adilynn Henry, Gunter, sr.

Libero: Briley Singleton, Gunter, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Shelby Martin, Grandview, sr.; Kamryn Williams, Wall, sr.; Leigh Jespersen, Lorena, sr.

Middle blockers: Miranda Putnicki, Gunter, sr.; Maci Nelson, Industrial, sr.; Cale Brown, Sabine, jr.

Setter: Logan Culpepper, Bushland, sr.

Libero: Mia Perez, Banquette, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Kyleigh Matula, Industrial, sr.; Jayana Phillips, Yoakum, soph.; Madison Malone, Boling, sr.; Abby Nichols, Arp, sr.; Calee Carter, White Oak, jr.; Kendal Fellegy, S&S Consolidated, sr.; Kamdyn Scott, Tatum, fr.; Kenzli Allen, Henrietta, sr.; Madi Best, Central Heights, jr.; Bailee Dorris, Bells, jr.; Marlee Howard, S&S Consolidated, jr.; Baylee Chriestenson, Millsap, sr.; Kaysen Foster, Tatum, fr.

Middle blockers: Anna Iske, White Oak, sr.; Mylee Fischer, Mineola, sr.; Bailey Blanton, Troup, jr.; Kym Sheppard, Atlanta, jr.; Isabella Dickens, Iowa Park, sr.; Amelia Williams, Central Heights, sr.; McKinna Brackens, Fairfield, sr.; Chloie Haugeberg, Troup, jr.; Kerrigan Biggs, Tatum, sr.; Lauren Hernandez, Callisburg, soph.; Philomina Klotz, Ponder, jr.; Zaea Ragle, Breckenridge, jr.; Madison Rodriguez, Hondo, jr.

Setters: Karys Howard, Industrial, sr.; Kenzi Williamson, Grandview, sr.; Sage Thomas, Columbus, jr.; Raylee Poff, Troy, sr.; Caroline Ashley, Central Heights, soph.; Abby Sorenson, Tatum, sr.; Riley Lux, Sabine, sr.; Bella Mata, West Rusk, soph.

Liberos: Alexa Gibson, West Rusk, soph.; Carina Alonso, Columbus, sr.; Marley Gerk, West, sr.; Karly Stroud, Tatum, soph.

CLASS 2A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Allison Bussey, Windthorst

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rylee Wolf, Windthorst

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Rylee Wolf, Windthorst, jr.; Aizlyn Dewberry, Wink, soph.; Emily Sitton, Leon, jr.

Middle blockers: Kaitlyn Kirschner, Leon, jr.; Meredith Magliolo, Schulenburg, jr.; Tara Tackett, Windthorst, sr.

Setter: Sophie Elliott, Beckville, sr.

Libero: Kieryn Adams, Schulenburg, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Lindsey Gooch, Iola, jr.; Avery Morris, Beckville, sr.; McKenna Post, Crawford, sr.

Middle blockers: Talli Millican, Harper, sr.; Emery Bryan, Poolville, soph.; Elly Stewart, Three Rivers, soph.

Setter: Megg Lindley, Windthorst, soph.

Libero: Bree Kirk, Windthorst, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Annikah Frank, Windthorst, jr.; Sadie Kasowski, Bremond, jr.; Skylar Smith, Nocona, jr.

Middle blockers: Brooklyn Bragg, Hamilton, jr.; Breana Stumbo, Ropes, jr.; Tatum Fleitman, Lindsay, sr.

Setter: Riley Goodney, Iola, fr.

Libero: Grace McCoslin, Wortham, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: Sawyer Merry, Leon, jr.; Addi Goldenberg, Crawford, sr.; Amber Harris, Beckville, sr.; Reese Brittain, Valley Mills, sr.; Braydi Wilganowski, Bremond, sr.; Abby Hellman, Lindsay, sr.; Jenna Vasquez, Skidmore-Tynan, soph.; Emily Metzler, Lindsay, jr.; Autumn Smith, Wink, sr.; Jessalyn Gipson, Schulenburg, jr.; Kyra Courtemanche, Amarillo Highland Park, sr.; Tamara Otto, Schulenburg, sr.; Mackenzie Kunschick, Schulenburg, sr.

Middle blockers: Kayla Nobles, Overton, jr.; Kamryn Pankonien, Valley Mills, jr.; Mia Hunt, Lindsay, jr.; Heather McCraw, Cumby, sr.; Kelton Wright, Hamilton, jr.; Abree Raley, Iola, jr.; Paige Pavlu, Weimar, sr.; Shaylynn Bailey, Hawley, jr.; Lexi Banks, Frost, soph.

Setters: Kim Hinze, Weimar, sr.; Landry Zapalac, Schulenburg, fr.; Mercedes Harton, Amarillo Highland Park, sr.; Trista Boucher, Three Rivers, jr.; Megyn Meekins, Nocona, soph.; Kamryn Baethge, Harper, sr.; Jordyn Warren, Hawkins, sr.

Libero: Kamdyn Garcia, Ropes, jr.; Ava Bissette, Iola, fr.; Kyla Metzler, Lindsay, sr.; Kaygan Stone, Nocona, soph.

CLASS A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Lauren McPherson, Blum

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: (tie) Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville and Kinsley McPherson, Blum

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitters: Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville, sr.; Kinsley McPherson, Blum, fr.; Lily Read, Chester, soph.

Middle blockers: Mabry Herrman, D’Hanis; Bella Stevens, Klondike; Emma Scott, Blum

Setter: Bailey White, Klondike, jr.

Libero: Kayden Arrington, Blum, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitters: Erin Westmoreland, Penelope, sr.; Peyton Burrell, D’Hanis, jr.; Aaliyah Brown, Perrin, sr.

Middle blockers: Kacie Trimble, Neches, soph.; Izabella Arismendez, Klondike, sr.; Kayme Schley, Fayetteville, jr.

Setter: Jolie Frosch, D’Hanis, sr.

Libero: Autumn Turner, Medina, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Outside hitters: Makenna Mathis, Perrin, sr.; Payden Sanders, Blum, soph.; Aubrey Kincade, Neches, soph.

Middle blockers: Charli McCabe, Medina, sr.; Jayden Galbraith, Blum, soph.; Sealy Hines, Neches, soph.

Setter: Ruby Rumohr, Blum, jr.

Libero: Marissa Rohde, Fayetteville, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside hitters: McKayla Whatley, Blum, jr.; Hailey Myers, Oglesby, sr.

Middle blockers: Kennadee Langham, Perrin, soph.

Setters: Kynley Hurst, Fayetteville, sr.; Emma Byrd, Chester, soph.

Liberos: Skylar Allen, Blum, jr.; Alyssa Castillo, Oblesby, sr.