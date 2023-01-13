College Station's Martindale leads group of Brazos Valley players on all-state volleyball team

College Station senior libero Ava Martindale, who led the Lady Cougar volleyball team to the regional quarterfinals, was named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state volleyball team Friday.

Martindale had 58 aces, 321 service points, 828 digs, 157 assists and 639 receptions for the 30-17 Lady Cougars. The 5-foot-6 Martindale, who signed with Texas-El Paso, was a third-team high school All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Brenham senior outside hitter Brooke Bentke made the TSWA’s 5A second team with College Station senior outside hitter Riley Newton and freshman setter Blair Thiebaud earning honorable mention.

The 6-2 Bentke had 545 kills, 32 blocks, 334 digs and 67 aces and was the 21-5A MVP in leading the Cubettes (37-13) to the district crown as they advanced to the regional tournament, losing to district-rival Montgomery Lake Creek, which had ousted fellow 21-5A foe College Station in the previous match. Bentke, who signed with Texas State, also earned all-state honors by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

The 5-10 Newton had 261 kills, 34 blocks and 33 digs in also earning AVCA all-region honors. Thiebaud in her first varsity season had 1,202 assists, 380 digs, 58 aces, 258 service points, 174 kills and 62 blocks.

Ten other Brazos Valley players earned TSWA all-state honors in 2A led by Leon juniors Emily Sitton and Kaitlyn Kirschner, who were first-team picks in leading the Lady Cougars (44-7) to the state tournament. Outside hitter Sutton, who was the 22-2A MVP, had 614 kills, 125 aces, 526 digs and 35 blocks. The two-time TGCA all-stater made the all-state tournament team. Middle blocker Kirschner had 502 kills, a .381 hitting percentage, 52 aces, 98 digs, 90 blocks and a 52.2% kill percentage. She was 22-2A’s offensive MVP and earned TGCA All-State honors. Earning honorable mention for Leon was junior outside hitter Sawyer Merry, who had 349 kills and 62 blocks.

Iola (35-5), the 22-2A runner-up behind Leon in one of the state’s toughest districts, had junior outside hitter Lindsey Gooch on the second team and freshman setter Riley Goodney on the third team. Junior middle blocker Abree Raley and freshman libero Ava Bissette earned honorable mention for the Lady Bulldogs who lost in the Region III championship to Leon.

Bremond (36-13), which reached the Region II championship match, had junior outside hitter Sadie Kasowski and freshman setter Riley Goodney on the third team. Lady Tiger senior outside hitter Braydi Wilganowski earned honorable mention.

Gooch had 855 kills, 560 digs and 54 aces; Goodney had 1,371 assists, 255 digs and 76 aces; Raley had 423 kills and 62 aces; and Bissette had 523 digs, 41 aces and was good on 96.5% of her serves.

Kasowski was a 91.7% server and had 83 aces, 507 kills, 631 digs, 21 blocks and 121 assists. The 16-2A MVP is pledged to East Texas State. Wilganowski was an 85.8%-server along with 89 aces, 397 kills, 468 digs, 14 blocks and 67 assists.

Also earning all-state honors was Texas A&M signee Bianna Muoneke. The outside hitter from Cypress Ranch was a first-team pick in 6A.