College Station's Luke Grismer brings physicality to boys soccer team

When College Station's Luke Grismer fends off a striker, it has become tradition for the Cougar bench to scream "weight room."

It's a reference to how much the defender has grown in the program and how his physicality has helped the College Station boys soccer team (11-7-3) reach the Class 5A area playoffs where it will play at Pflugerville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"Luke's definitely the voice of our defense and brings the physicality every single game," Cougar head coach Chad Peevey said. "It started for him his freshman year he was in the weight room every single day. It's pretty amazing to see his growth and his leadership this year."

Grismer, a senior, started playing soccer when he was younger, but didn't get serious about the sport until after moving to College Station his freshman year. Since then, Grismer has taken the steps to be a more physical defender, whether that means practicing with former players at Veterans Park or spending more time in the weight room.

"I started out at 90 pounds my freshman year, so I've almost doubled my weight playing soccer," Grismer said. "Freshman year, I used to be the kid who was just getting bodied off the ball, but now I'm the kid bodying people off the ball, so that feels nice."

Grismer was named a captain this season along with Johnny Villalobos and Andrew Riechman, and the veteran said he's enjoyed taking more of a leadership role this year. Grismer is also part of a 12-person senior class, which he said helps with team chemistry, especially on the back line.

"I love this team so much," he said. "We're all really tight and it's nice. Senior year it's less making jokes and just having fun in the field. We still have a lot of fun, but I'm taking it a lot more seriously and it's paying off."

Grismer will look to extend his senior season Tuesday after helping College Station win its first playoff game since the 2014-15 season on Friday. The Cougars beat New Caney Porter 2-1 in bi-district to advance after breaking a 1-1 tie in the second half. Hendrik Knoops and Ethan Riechman each grabbed a goal in the win. Porter was 19-1-2 and 20-5A champion.

"I play just one out of 11 spots," Grismer said. "It was everybody working well together."

The Cougars have never gotten past the area round and will face a tough Panther (14-7-2) squad, which finished third in District 18-5A. The winner of Tuesday's match will face the winner of Katy Paetow-Northeast Early College later this week in the regional quarterfinals.

"They're definitely good team," Peevey said. "Anybody from here on out is gonna be really good. Just like our district, everybody in their district won their first round. We know we're gonna go against another powerhouse district so it's gonna be good game."

Grismer added, "I'm really excited. We've been working really hard. [Coach Peevey] has a great game plan. He knows what's going on. Everybody's on the same page."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.