Local equestrian rider Lauren Pursley broke four vertebrae last fall that took approximately six months to heal. She’s also broken a wrist and both elbow growth plates, yet that hasn’t dampened her passion for the sport. Far from it, they are somewhat badges of honor.

“It’s an occupational hazard,” Pursley said with a laugh. “It’s just part of it. I understand it seems and sounds dramatic, and it is a big deal, but you take that risk with anything.”

The 19-year-old College Station native reaped the benefits of her persistence last week by riding for Team USA in the 2023 American Quarter Horse Association’s Youth World Cup at the Brazos County Expo.

“I would say this is my biggest accomplishment to be on this team,” Pursley said. “There’s only 10 of us, and only five of us are riding.”

Nancy Cahill, who has been USA’s Youth World Cup team coach since 1988, has watched Pursley almost from her very first ride.

“Lauren happens to have ridden with me since she was a little girl,” said Cahill, who owns a training facility in Madisonville. “She has the innate ability to get on any horse and not make it angry and only ride it to its level and not try to get more than she can. It’s pretty special.”

Pursley, who is on the Oklahoma State equestrian team, has shown in all-around events. She also has served in various leadership roles with the Texas Quarter Horse Youth Association and the AQHYA.

“I don’t have a long list of winnings, but it’s nice for my horsemanship to be recognized over just maybe a record and statistics from the sport,” Pursley said.

Pursley started riding at age 5.

“I saw my sisters doing it and I got jealous, so I started taking lessons,” she said.

Her sisters, 25-year-old Kristen and 23-year-old Alyssa, lost the riding bug by the time they enrolled at Texas A&M and opted not to join the Aggies’ equestrian team.

Lauren is hopeful her best rides are ahead. She will academically be a junior this fall for the Cowgirls but will be a sophomore eligibility-wise as a rider.

“It’s the only sport I’ve ever been good at,” Pursley said. “My sisters fell in love with softball and [other sports], but this is what I really enjoyed. It’s more than the competition. I like the training part a lot and just watching the horses improve. It’s just fun for me.”

Pursley’s intangibles immediately impressed Oklahoma State assistant coach Laura Brainard, who tutors the team’s Western riders.

“When I recruited Lauren four years ago, I couldn’t be more impressed with her as a person,” Brainard said. “She is very well spoken, very intelligent, very kind. She respects the people around her.”

Many others told Brainard of Pursley’s strong work ethic, which was immediately evident.

“She just checked all the boxes,” Brainard said.

Pursley’s characteristic that stood out most was leadership.

“She’s got a selfless side to her, which I think is hard to find nowadays in athletes and riders,” Brainard said.

Pursley also has a knack for handling adversity.

“She just always seemed to be riding green horses, more tricky horses,” Brainard said. “She didn’t always have the fancy horse in the barn to go out there and show, so she had to work hard to learn a different way of training and bringing a horse up to compete at a high level.”

Brainard’s scouting report on Pursley to veteran Oklahoma State head coach Larry Sanchez was simple.

“Oklahoma State needs this kid,” Brainard said.

Despite Pursley’s lack of riding time since arriving in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the 5-foot-8 Cowgirl was just a few votes shy of being named a team captain for the upcoming season.

“Regardless of her not having that title, I still see her as a big leader for the team, and the girls look up to her,” Brainard said. “And from a riding standpoint, I think Lauren has had a lot of growth the last two years here at OSU, and she’s coming on really, really strong. She’s learning and able to put things together well, so I definitely have high expectations for Lauren.”

Brainard may be Pursley’s biggest fan, but Pursley will have to earn more time in the arena.

“I’m never going to be a coach that’s going to promise if she’s going to start or not,” Brainard said. “But I’ll say that I think she’s got a really good shot because she’s now bringing experience to the table. She’s stronger than she’s ever been at her position. And I think the confidence piece is huge, too. She’s becoming more and more confident in what she can do.”

Pursley looks like a winner every time she rides.

“She comes out of the arena with a smile. It doesn’t matter what happened,” Cahill said. “It could have been the worst run in the world, and she’s like, ‘Well, that was all right. There were pieces that were good.’ That’s just her nature. She’s a good hand.”

Pursley was fortunate to compete in the Youth World Cup, because the biennial event typically doesn’t allow competitors over 18. But the 2020 event at The Netherlands was held virtually because of COVID-19 and last year’s regularly scheduled event was delayed a year because several countries were still locked down because of the pandemic.

“It’s a really big honor to be able to do this,” Pursley said. “We have one thing in common, but we’re all from different backgrounds and different riding styles.”

Pursley took part in the 2020 virtual version, but the Zoom event paled by comparison to experiencing it live.

“It’s been really cool to meet all these other kids,” she said.

Pursley opted to attend Oklahoma State, though she has a collegiate national championship program in her backyard at A&M with the team competing at the Hildebrand Equine Complex, a state-of-the art facility

“I like College Station, but it’s just nice to get out a little bit and just see what else is out there,” Pursley said. “Also, I really like the coaches at Oklahoma State. I just felt like a learned a lot from them whenever I went to their camps and stuff. I just really liked the way they coached.”

Pursley redshirted in 2020-21. She rode in demonstrations during a few meets in 2021-22, performing by herself and getting evaluated.

“I didn’t actually compete for the team, but I rode for the team,” Pursley said. “I got a lot of experience, and I got to see what it’s going to be like. I understand the playing field a little better.”

Pursley leans on her personality when showing.

“I think I can keep the horses pretty quiet,” she said. “I might not have the most all-out, exciting ride, but I feel I’m pretty good at quietly getting them through a pattern. Like the horse I had today, she doesn’t have much experience or any experience in what I just did, but I was able to just ride what I had and not overthink it. So I really don’t get nervous. I’m just collected.”

Pursley looks to ride more this season for the three-time Big 12 Conference champions, who will kick off the season with an intrasquad scrimmage on Sept. 22.

“This is a sport you’re always growing in because it’s constantly evolving,” Pursley said. “Right now something I’m working on is the connection with the horse, not a relationship connection but just getting the most out of him. And some of these horses are different. The horse I rode today, whenever you wanted to slow her down or stop her, you take your legs off and you release. But some of these other horses, you have to put your legs in to stop them, and that’s very backwards for me, so that’s been something I’ve been trying to learn.”

USA WINS TITLE

Team USA also had a pair of riders committed to A&M in 16-year-old Jaymee Carruth of Enterprise, Mississippi, and 17-year-old Liz Marmor of Devine.

Several NCAA Division I schools recruited Marmor, who plans to attend medical school to study neurosurgery after graduating from A&M. Carruth was one of five picked for leadership. She was voted second vice president at the AQHA’s Youth Excellence Seminar, which was held during the week before the competition.

TCU-bound Sydney Sargent of Paris, Kentucky, who was named president at the event, also was picked for a leadership spot on Team USA.

“They are quite something,” Cahill said, “because they are now the president and vice president of the largest horse organization in the world.”

Marmor has riding in her blood.

“She grew up on a ranch,” Cahill said. “She’s liable to be bare back and halter going to check water troughs for her daddy. She’s a cowboy. She has developed into a beautiful rider, who also rides some things that aren’t easy to ride and make it look like I can ride that and you couldn’t.”

Pursley and Marmor helped USA win another title, edging Australia and Germany. Australia had a 10-point lead heading into the final day of competition, but USA rallied to win for the 17th time in 19 meets since Cahill became coach in 1988.

“The rest of the world has caught up,” Cahill said during the meet, adding that the close competition was a good thing for the sport.

Pursley finished 24th out of 47 competitors in Showmanship. Marmor was sixth out of 15 in Hunter Under Saddle. Horsemanship was USA’s best event with Auburn-bound Brooke Jolstad of Lakewood, Colorado, winning and SMU-bound Violet Shetler of Sagertown, Pennsylvania, finishing second. Shetler also won Ranch Riding, while Jolstad won Equitation.

NOTES — Pursley’s horse is Lola, a quarter horse she got in 2013. ... When she’s not riding, she likes to walk her dog, a German shepherd heeler puppy she found in an Oklahoma Walmart parking lot 10 months ago. ... Pursley is majoring in strategic communications, a broad study that includes brand management and public relations. She was homeschooled during high school but came up through the College Station ISD system. ... Brainard rode for A&M from 2010-15 and spent a season at her alma mater as a volunteer before three seasons at Georgia and one at Baylor. She was the SEC rider of the month in March 2013 and earned multiple academic honors at A&M.