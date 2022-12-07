College Station's Kate Georgiades turning heads on Houston volleyball team

University of Houston libero Kate Georgiades is living out the dreams she had while attending College Station High School.

Georgiades and her current Cougar teammates will play at top-seeded Stanford on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

Fifth-seeded Houston advanced last week with five-set victories over South Dakota and Auburn in Omaha, Neb. The 25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 15-11 victory over South Dakota was the program’s first NCAA tournament victory since 1994. The Cougars earned national attention in the match for a dig by Georgiades that many are calling the sport’s greatest.

South Dakota’s Aimee Adams hammered a kill that bounced off Houston’s Morgan Janda and headed well out of play behind the end line. But the hustling Georgiades dove head first over a table, which she leveled, and hit the ball over her head back to teammate Abbie Jackson, who with her back to the net returned the ball to South Dakota. Georgiades made it back to the court to help her teammates with the next return, hitting the ball while on her knees.

Houston needed three more returns to win the point, then mobbed Georgiades.

“I was just looking up ... I didn’t even see a table there, and I’m just thankful I got [the ball] up,” Georgiades said. “I just dove over the table, saw the ground and then everyone was like, ‘Come on, come on, come on.’ I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, point’s still going.’ So I had to go back in, run onto the court and play.”

Georgiades finished with a match-high 29 digs, just a typical effort for the junior who has 678 digs this season, including a school-record 34 against Tulsa in a three-set match. The transfer from TCU also has 161 assists and 33 aces this season.

Georgiades’ top play went viral, making ESPN’s play of the day with other national outlets also putting it on social media.

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin showed his team the play before Saturday’s practice and told ESPN that she’s got a graduate assistant job on his staff if she “ever wants to help coach basketball. I’ve got guys who won’t take a charge. She’s all-out Pete Rose, all-out on that table. It’s the best play I’ve ever seen in any sport.”

Cronin said Georgiades’ play should win an ESPY.

“Not only did she do it, she got up and finished the play,” Cronin said.

Georgiades would settle for record-setting Houston (30-3) continuing its surprising run in the NCAA tournament. The Cougars are the lowest remaining seed heading into the Sweet 16.

“Back when I was playing in high school, I would sit down and make bracket predictions,” Georgiades told Houston’s KTRK-TV after the Cougars won the American Athletic Conference. “I would get so super into it and just dreamed of playing on that stage, and now that that’s becoming a reality, it’s pretty cool.”

Real cool, as she became the sport’s hottest player in one weekend.

NOTES — Georgiades was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-Southeastern Regional Team on Tuesday. ... She was the AAC’s unanimous pick as libero of the year. She also was libero of the year last season when she had 663 digs to rank second in the country. ... As a freshman at TCU she had 227 digs to rank second on the team.