College Station's Kacie Street leaving to run branch of Houston Skyline club

College Station head volleyball coach Kacie Street is leaving the Lady Cougars but will remain heavily involved in the sport and community as executive director of Houston Skyline BCS, which will be a branch of the Houston Skyline volleyball club.

“I’ve really, really loved and have loved my time at College Station High School, so I wouldn’t be doing this is if it weren’t for a really great opportunity,” Street said. “I’m not taking another job somewhere else. I’m going to be in College Station. I grew up here. I went to [Texas] A&M. I’m really excited for my shift in careers in that I get to keep working here.”

The Houston Skyline volleyball club is part of League One Volleyball (LOVB), an organization working to create a professional volleyball league in the United States.

“Volleyball is the No. 1 sport for high school girls and there’s no professional league,” Street said. “If they want to continue playing [after college], they have to go overseas. So that’s what League One is trying to do. They are trying to build a professional team here, and they are going to do that with the vision-aligned junior clubs, the youths coming in. Skyline BCS gets to be one of those clubs, so I get to develop that here. For me, it’s so exciting.”

Street led the Lady Cougars to four straight playoff trips, including back-to-back regional final appearances. She had a 115-42 record at College Station, including 60-9 the last two seasons.

“We’ve had a lot of success, and that takes time,” Street said. “Even when I first came in, it’s just the players who have bought in and the coaches who were here ... it’s just a big team. It’s hard to explain. You just have to be part of it. It’s just been a wonderful experience with the girls and coaches that I worked with in multiple sports at the high school. There’s just so much support. I’m going to miss my people, but I’m glad I’m not leaving, so I can still come in and support and be part of the community.”

The 37-year-old Street told her players of her career move on April 1.

Street was College Station’s freshman coach before being promoted after former head coach Kayli Faigle left to coach Montgomery. Before coming to College Station, Street worked for the Houston Skyline volleyball club for a decade, coaching the Juniors 13 Royal team. She also served as an assistant director for the club for almost five years.

Street’s departure continues the shuffling of head coaches at College Station over the last two seasons. Steve Huff, the school’s lone head football coach, was hired at Decatur in February. He was replaced by offensive coordinator Stony Pryor, who also was the head girls soccer coach. First-year head softball coach Vinnie Carreon replaced Brandy Gibson, who became an assistant principal. Girls basketball coach DeAnna Doles just completed her first season after replacing Megan Symank, who became the school district’s assistant athletics director. Boys basketball coach Jerron Reese also just completed his first season after replacing JD Sullivan, who announced his retirement then was hired at Abernathy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.