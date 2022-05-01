College Station's Jones, Green are double regional winners

College Station’s Maddie Jones and Elnita Green were double winners at the Class 5A Region III meet at Humble’s Turner Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Green on Saturday won the 100-meter dash in 11.59 seconds and the 200 in 24.32. Jones won the 1,600-meter run on Saturday in a personal-best 5:03.73. She had won the 3,200-meter run on Friday in a personal-best 11:17.01.

Maria Ireland won the wheelchair shot put with an effort of 17-6 and A&M signee Ana De La Garza won the discus (127-10).

Earning runner-up efforts were Kelsey Slater in the high jump (5-4) and Layni Kasse in the 100 hurdles (15.14).

The top finishes advance to the state meet in two weeks.

College Station finished second with 100 points. Fort Bend Marshall won with 118.

Lady Cougars placing third were Emily Huchingson in the discus (114-0), Megan Roberts in the 3,200 (11.32.30) and the 4x100 relay team of Psoularia Maxey, Tanasha Thompson, Ashonti Idlebird and Green (47.73).

On the boys side, Rudder’s Nathanil Figgers won the high jump with a personal-best 6-10.

CLASS 5A

Region III

Humble’s Turner Stadium

GIRLS

Triple jump – 6, Claire Spiller, CS, 38-0.

Discus – 1, Ana De La Garza, CS, 127-10 (PR); 3, Emily Huchingson, CS, 114-0 (PR).

Wheelchair shotput – 1, Maria Ireland, CS, 17-6.

Pole vault – 4, Phoebe Lemmon, A&M Consolidated, 10-0; 5, Madeleine Knoop, Consol, 10.0; 6, Ella Hawryluk, CS, 9-6.

High jump – 2, Kelsey Slater, CS, 5-4.

3,200 – 1, Maddie Jones, CS, 11:17.01 (PR); 3, Megan Roberts, CS, 11:32.30.

4x100 – 3, CS (Psoularia Maxey, Tanasha Thompson, Ashonti Idlebird, Elnita Green, 47.73. 100 hurdles – 4, Layni Kaase, CS, 15.14. 300 hurdles – 2, Kasse, CS, 44.75 (PR). 100 – 1, Green, CS, 11.59.

200 – 1, Green, CS, 24.32; 5, Jada Stanford, CS, 25.13. 1,600 – 1, Jones, CS, 5:03.73 (PR); 5, Roberts, CS, 5:24.89. 4x200 – 6, CS (Maxey, Thompson, E’Mauri Smith, Idlebird), 1:43.99.

BOYS

Triple jump – 3, Munzir Sharif, CS, 47-11; 4, Nathanil Figgers, Rudder, 47-7. Long jump – 6, Dre’Kavian Minor, Consol, 21-7. High jump – 1, Figgers, Rudder, 6-10 (PR). 4x400 – 1, Brenham (Eric Hemphill, Savion Ragston, La’Tre Bonner, Johnson), 3:18.06. 100 – 5, Jalon Webber, Rudder, 10.87. 200 – 5, Demin Day, CS, 21.70; 6, Webber, Rudder, 21.83. 400 – 1, Hemphill, Brenham, 47.50. 4x400 – 2, Brenham (Bonner, Ragston, Saif Mohammad, Hemphill), 3:17.72 (SR)