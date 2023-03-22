Growing up, Jonathan Corado was his older brother Daniel’s biggest fan, but now the roles are reversed.

The midfielder for the College Station boys soccer team says that he started playing the sport because of his older brother. Now Daniel is a familiar sight in the stands, cheering on his younger brother.

“He’s always been kind of like an idol I guess, because he’s always been ahead of me because he’s older, and he’s always really good, and I wanted to be as good as him,” Jonathan said. “When I finally got to play with him, it was a really nice experience, but now that I don’t play with him, he’s kind of the one that pushes me to be better than he was.”

That drive to be better than his brother has paid off as the team captain has helped the Cougars (15-4-3, 10-2-2) win their first district title in program history this season and has them charging into the playoffs.

“I have older brothers too, so I always think older brothers make the younger brothers a whole lot better by picking on them and just playing with them,” College Station head coach Chad Peevey said. “Even the year after Daniel graduated, I’d drive up here to the field house and I’d look out on the practice field and I’d see both of them shooting or kicking, and I’m like, yep, there he is. That’s what makes them different, just a little bit of work ethic that puts them above those others.”

Jonathan and the District 21-5A champion Cougars will take on Lake Belton (12-9-7, 7-7 in 22-5A) in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday in Rockdale.

The senior midfielder has saved his best for last as he has five goals and six assists this season in 19 games. He’s tied for the fourth most goals on the team and the third most assists this year.

Jonathan’s path to success has not been a linear one as his dad is a pilot, which has seen the family move all around. Jonathan was born in Bryan-College Station but moved to Guatemala when he was four. Five years later, they moved to Dubai before returning to Bryan-College Station when he was 15.

“It was different,” Jonathan said of moving back. “The atmosphere is different. The weather is different. Everything’s different. Obviously, different school, different play style like with soccer. Everything’s different. It was hard to get used to, but it’s nice. Now that I’m settled in, it’s really nice.”

Jonathan played on the JV as a sophomore but got called up to the varsity before his junior season. He credits taking practice more seriously along with working on parts of his game that he needed to improve as the reasons for his development the last three years. He has been constantly working on his craft including during the offseason as he hopes to play at the next level.

“I’m definitely trying to go play in college,” Jonathan said. “Maybe not a big college yet but something small and maybe transfer to a bigger college. And if I can go pro obviously ... but that’s just way ahead. I’m just trying to focus on trying to find somewhere to play.”

Along with his skills on the field, Jonathan also stepped up off the field with his leadership, which he admits he had to work on this season.

At the end of last year, team captains Andrew Reichman and Luke Grismer came to him and said they were going to choose him to be the next team captain. They told him it was going to be hard, but the words from them inspired him to start taking on that leadership role, which has paid off for the Cougars this season.

“Three years ago he was a JV guy that had a lot of talent, and you could see it in him,” Peevey said. “Last year he moved up and started a ton of games and was one of our big playmakers. From just being a playmaker with a lot of seniors last year to him having to wear the captain band, to be the leader his senior year is pretty cool to see the steps of JV, become a playmaker and then actually become a leader of our team. It’s like having a coach on the field when he’s out there. It’s really good.”