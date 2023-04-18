Plenty of imaginary no-hitters had been rehearsed over the years between College Station twin sisters and permanent battery mates, catcher Chloe Ream and pitcher Gracie Ream.

Tuesday, as the twins and Cougars battled crosstown rival Rudder, all of the years of manifestation came to reality in a six-inning 11-0, no-hit victory for pitcher Gracie Ream in 21-5A play.

The powerful right-hander racked up 14 strikeouts in what she said was the second no-hitter of her career and first this season for the Cougars (21-8-1, 9-3).

“Definitely after the first inning, I was questioning how this was going to go,” Gracie Ream said. “But after I just kept pushing and trying to do better, I started to see a change and was like, ‘I can can get through this.’”

Ream started off her 101-pitch appearance with a four-pitch walk, which saw Rudder’s (10-17-3, 3-9) Jailynn White get to second on a sacrifice bunt. However, a strikeout and a failed-steal attempt was sniffed out by Chloe Ream to end the inning.

Gracie issued two more free passes to begin the second, but faced just two over the minimum for the remaining four innings of the run-rule shortened game.

“Gracie does such a good job for us,” head coach Vinnie Carreon said. “She had a hard time figuring out the zone early on and she was a little bit frustrated there, but she got it figured out there. Once she gets in her groove, she’s just really good. Her sister does a fantastic job behind the plate for her.”

After a trip through Rudder’s order relying mostly on the rise ball, Gracie mixed in a heavy dose of her change-up to get Rudder hitters on their front foot. It was in that stretch, she struck out nine consecutive batters from the third to sixth inning.

“It was really hard to find the strike zone unless it was down the middle, so we chose to throw a change-up to throw them off a little bit instead of doing the same thing,” Chloe Ream said.

At the plate, College Station gave their pitcher more than enough run support early. Gracie herself started the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the first and junior Reese Dalton cleaned up the bases with a two-out double.

Gracie returned to the batter’s box in the second to belt a two-run double off the fence in left-center, just missing a home run in her three-RBI night.

First baseman Samone Clark drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth that plated courtesy runner Bailey Southard and shortstop Shaenyn Yates followed with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Dalton.

The Cougars collected the necessary three runs for the run-rule, plus an extra, in the top of the sixth. Chloe tallied an RBI double of her own to start the scoring, driving home Clark with the extra-base hit to right. Center fielder Mia Wiggins had a sacrifice fly to plate Yates. Southard added an RBI hit and Chloe scampered home for the 10th run on a wild pitch.

Though the game already in hand, Chloe said there was some nerves heading out for the final half inning, knowing what was at stake for her sister.

After issuing a leadoff walk, it was another trio of strikeouts to retire the side and leave a zero hanging in the Rangers’ hit column.

“It felt great. Honestly, it felt great,” Gracie said of the accomplishment.

College Station fans in the stands were somewhat distracted from the final pressure filled at-bats, while following a stat broadcast of Magnolia West’s 5-4 win over Brenham. That coupled with College Station’s win assures the Cougars of second place in the district. College Station closes out its regular season with a home bout against the Cubettes at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“It’s something we were working for this week,” Carreon said. “Obviously, we wanted to win first, but Lake Creek is really good. We took care of our business tonight and we’ll get after Brenham on Friday and wrapping up second is huge for us. It’s good.”

And more playoff time gives more chances for the Ream sisters, both sophomores, to showcase the chemistry that continues to stymy hitters.

“We’ve been a package deal since we were like four years old,” Chloe said with a grin.

GALLERY: HS Softball - College Station vs Rudder