College Station's Elnita Green, Kelsey Slater advance to state track meet

College Station’s Elnita Green broke her school record in the 100 meters for the second straight day and earned a trip to state in the process, taking second in the event Saturday at the Class 5A Region III meet at George Turner Stadium in Humble.
Green broke her own 100 record with the top time in the preliminaries at 11.89 seconds on Friday, then ran another record-breaking 11.80 in the finals, coming in just behind Pflugerville Weiss’ Michaela Francois (11.75).
The top two regional finishers advance to the UIL state meet set for May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
The Lady Cougars’ Kelsey Slater also advanced to state in the high jump, tying Barbers Hill’s Meagan Mayfield at 5 feet, 5 inches for second then winning a jump-off. The 5A Region III field events were postponed a day due to weather delays.
A&M Consolidated’s Maria Ireland also advanced to state by winning three girls wheelchair finals. Ireland won the shot put (16-1.50) the 100 (21.57) and the 400 (1:23.05).
College Station’s girls finished third in the team standings with 62 points, while the Cougar boys came in 10th with 19.
The Brenham boys advanced to state in four of five finals and finished third as a team with 60 points. Brenham’s Keanu Jones won the 100 in 10.39, and Eric Hemphill qualified in the 400 by taking second at 48.01. Hemphill, Amir Johnson, Savion Ragston and Jones also took second in the 4x100 relay in 41.42, while Hemphill, Ragston, Johnson and La’Tre Bonner won the 4x400 in 3:18.06.
6A REGION II
The Bryan girls finished 11th in the team standings with 18.5 points at the 6A Region II meet at Waco Midway.
Bryan’s Sailer Todaro fell just short of a state berth in the girls pole vault, finishing third at 12-3. The Lady Vikings also got fourth-place finishes from Rajer Gurode in the 100 (11.63) and the 4x100 team of Gurode, Joy Wells, Abreanna Mack, Symoria Adkins, Destinee Nunn and Janaja Gafford (47.55).
Bryan’s Tyson Turner tied for sixth in the boys high jump at 6-4.
4A REGION III
Madisonville’s Raegan Olvera, Lindsie Smith, Kenndie Moffett and Roy’Kia Moffett earned a spot at state with a second-place finish in the girls 4x100 relay (48.95) at the 4A Region III meet at Challenger Stadium in League City.
3A REGION III
The Cameron girls team qualified for state in five events and won the team title with 94 points at the 3A Region III meet at Waco Midway.
Cameron’s Yierra Flemings won the girls 400 in 57.07, which beat the meet record set in 2018 by Jackeria Woodkins (57.28). Flemings also earned state bids with second-place finishes in the 100 hurdles (15.10) and long jump (17-9.25). Cameron also won the girls 4x100 relay in 48.53, and Ja’Kerra Holt advanced the pole vault by taking second at 9-9.
Franklin’s Hailey Hays also advanced in the 300 hurdles (46.76).
Caldwell’s girls placed 13th with 13 points, while Franklin took 19th (8) and Rockdale tied for 20th (6).
For the boys, Franklin took second in the final team standings after racking up 45 points and advancing two relay teams to state. The Lions won the 4x100 in 43.18 and the 4x200 in 1:29.62.
Caldwell finished tied for ninth with 20 points thanks in part to its state qualifying 4x200 relay team that took second (1:30.49). Lexington tied for 15th with 16 points and advanced Daylon Washington in the 110 hurdle finals (14.98) and Jarred Kerr in the long jump (22-8.75). Cameron’s boys finished tied for 28th with seven points.
2A REGION III
The Centerville boys team advanced to six running finals on the first day of the 2A Region III meet at Palestine on Saturday after it was postponed a day due to weather.
The top eight finishers in the preliminaries qualify for the finals. The meet will wrap up with running finals starting at noon Monday.
The Tigers qualified in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays with top prelim times. Halston French, Andrew Newman, Kaden Dunn and Donivan Moehr took control in the 4x100 (43.99), while Centerville’s quartet of Dillon Denman, Tyrese White, Kasen Jeitz and Moehr closed out the prelims with a 3:29.79 finish in the 4x400.
Brett Wagnon advanced in two events — the 300 hurdles at 41.75 and the 110 hurdles at 16.48. Moehr qualified in his third event with a top finish in the 400 (51.02), while Dunn advanced in the 100 at 11.28.
Bremond’s D’Miyah Griffin had the second-fastest time in the 100 at 12.54 to advance to the finals.
2A REGION IV
The Somerville girls relay teams earned two bids to state at the 2A Region IV meet at Texas A&M-Kingville’s Javelina Stadium.
RaMaya Carter, Emma Kovasovic, Xadria Martin and Camia Martin led the Yeguas to gold in the 4x200 (1:49.46) and a second-place finish in the 4x100 (51.10).
Somerville finished sixth in the team standings with 36 points, followed by Iola (18th, 10 points) and Normangee (15th, 14).
Snook’s Deshun Hamilton jumped 6-4 and took second in the boys high jump via a tiebreaker to earn a state bid. The Bluejays finished in 17th in the boys team standings with eight points.
A REGION IV
Calvert’s Billy Thompson qualified for state by winning the 110 hurdles in 15.97 at the Class A Region IV meet at the Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City.
Calvert’s quartet of Giovanni Diaz, Michael Thomas Jr., Davien Flentroy and Kevondre Corona also advanced in the 4x100 relay, taking second in 45.40.