College Station's Elnita Green, Kelsey Slater advance to state track meet

College Station’s Elnita Green broke her school record in the 100 meters for the second straight day and earned a trip to state in the process, taking second in the event Saturday at the Class 5A Region III meet at George Turner Stadium in Humble.

Green broke her own 100 record with the top time in the preliminaries at 11.89 seconds on Friday, then ran another record-breaking 11.80 in the finals, coming in just behind Pflugerville Weiss’ Michaela Francois (11.75).

The top two regional finishers advance to the UIL state meet set for May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

The Lady Cougars’ Kelsey Slater also advanced to state in the high jump, tying Barbers Hill’s Meagan Mayfield at 5 feet, 5 inches for second then winning a jump-off. The 5A Region III field events were postponed a day due to weather delays.

A&M Consolidated’s Maria Ireland also advanced to state by winning three girls wheelchair finals. Ireland won the shot put (16-1.50) the 100 (21.57) and the 400 (1:23.05).

College Station’s girls finished third in the team standings with 62 points, while the Cougar boys came in 10th with 19.