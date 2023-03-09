Despite being a new pairing, the College Station boys doubles tennis team of Ford Elizondo and Zach Smith looked like seasoned veterans Thursday at the Aggieland Tournament at A&M Consolidated’s tennis courts.

The No. 7 seeded team capped the afternoon in the boys doubles A bracket with a 6-0, 5-7, 10-6 tiebreaker win over Montgomery Lake Creek’s Alejandro Ramirez-Pyne and Carson Street for third place in the division.

“About midseason, they decided to play together,” College Station head coach Ed Stricker said of the pairing. “We had some injuries, and we kind of had to mix up our lineup a bit, and they said hey, let’s try it, and they just hit it off. So it’s kind of fortunate for us.”

Elizondo and Smith began the day against the hosts as they faced Consol’s Seth Backstrom and Ricky Salias. The Cougars won the pro set 8-0 over the No. 8 seed Tigers.

“It gave us the confidence to succeed in our other matches,” Elizondo said.

The pair followed that with an 8-4 win over Tomball Memorial’s James Vo and Zander Newell to advance to the semifinals. Vo and Newell were the No. 5 seed in the tournament and ended up finishing fifth.

“I thought we showed out well,” Elizondo said. “Played to our strengths and kept the ball in play and let them make the mistakes.”

In the semifinals, Elizondo and Smith ran into the tournament’s No. 1 seed and eventual winners as The Woodlands’ Emilio Lopez and Jose Perez bested them 6-0, 6-1.

The loss to Lopez and Perez bounced the pair to the third-place game where they faced Ramirez-Pyne and Street, who were the No. 9 seed.

“I thought their first set, the top end of their game that first set, they just literally blew their opponents off the court,” Stricker said of the final match. “That’s the best tennis I’ve seen them play all year, and that’s kind of how you want to end up going into district.

“We’re a week or so away from district, and you love to see that really high level tennis, and they played that today. They had a little letdown in the second set, but then they came back in the third set.”

• NOTES — The tournament included matches at Rudder, Bryan, Consol and College Station throughout Thursday morning and afternoon. Consol’s Alyssa Tran and Kate Catalena also placed third in the girls doubles A bracket to tie Elizondo and Smith for the best finish among Brazos Valley entrants.