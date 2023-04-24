College Station’s Maya Diyasheva and Paxton O’Shea first crossed paths years ago while taking part in an advertisement for a Texas A&M tennis camp.

It’s something they both remember but at the time didn’t think anything of it. O’Shea is a few years older than Diyasheva, so outside of the two being used in promotional material for camp, crossing paths again was unlikely.

That changed this season though as Diyasheva, a freshman, decided to join the College Station tennis team.

And now years after that first meeting, the two tennis standouts have joined forces and are headed to state. The pair will represent the Cougars at the state tennis meet in Class 5A mixed doubles play starting Tuesday at the Northside Tennis Center in San Antonio.

“I knew they would be good,” College Station head coach Ed Stricker said. “I wasn’t sure how good, but they have only lost one match to a really good 6A team all spring, so that kind of impressed me. And they really handled well the different styles of play because you don’t really know how your style is going to match up with another style and they managed to handle the different styles pretty well.”

Diyasheva isn’t an ordinary freshman. The talented tennis player competes both for the Cougars and on her own all over Texas and the rest of the U.S. Stricker says she has earned her stripes by playing in the United States Tennis Association and Universal Tennis events.

Stricker added that it’s uncommon for top junior tennis players to compete in high school and the tennis circuit outside of school because of the time demands. That wasn’t a problem for the freshman as she wanted to experience both.

“I knew I was going to continue playing outside of school and I decided to play in school because one, it’s always good practice hitting with the boys and just the team atmosphere, just like being a part of a team,” Diyasheva said. “Outside of school, it’s again all about me instead of about the team.”

Mixed doubles is a new opportunity, too. Outside of school, Diyasheva says she’s mostly taken part in singles competition.

Teaming up with O’Shea was realized shortly before the first tournament in January, per Stricker. He doesn’t like to get involved when it comes to pairing teammates and lets the kids decide who they want to play with.

Diyasheva says it was a mutual decision to start playing together and something they both knew was going to happen.

On the other hand, O’Shea remembers trying to make the pairing a reality since the previous summer.

“I asked her actually over the summer and she kind of said no,” O’Shea said. “But I was really determined to get her to play with me and then we kind of became better friends after we traveled [to all the different schools].

“We played Magnolia, Mag West, Brenham, and after we played all those schools we all as a team spent time together and got to know each other better. And I guess she just wanted to play with me cause she knew that her chances were pretty good at going far.”

O’Shea, a junior, made it to state last season in mixed doubles as well. Last year, the pairing of O’Shea and senior Kennedy Sharp fell in a quarterfinal to Sophia Raimondo and Maddox Wilfong of Boerne Champion 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

With the experience from last year’s mixed doubles trip, O’Shea feels a lot more confident heading into this year’s trip. He feels like is he twice the player he was before and also feels he has the knowledge necessary to know what to do at all times.

“Now I know what to do in certain situations that when I was thrown into them last year if guys were being super aggressive I froze, I didn’t know what to do and that was one of the reasons we lost,” O’Shea said. “I was taking riskier shots and making the smart call, I didn’t do that last year.”

NOTES — Other Brazos Valley schools represented at state include Centerville’s Ethan Flori in the 2A boys singles bracket. Normangee’s Reagan Maxson is in the girls 2A singles bracket. Both Bremond and Centerville have teams in 2A mixed doubles action as Bremond’s Sadie Kasowski and Carson Crowley will be joined by the team of Christian Long and Jennifer Gonzales from Centerville. In 3A boys singles competition, Will Prochazka from Franklin will compete for the Lions. Madisonville’s team of Elizabeth Guevara and Mason Railsback are in 4A mixed doubles. Caldwell will be represented by the boys doubles team of Connor Hughson and Waylon Chapman in 4A.