College Station's Binderup earns all-state honors; Brenham places 2 on team

College Station senior outfielder Blake Binderup was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state baseball team.

Binderup, who signed with Texas A&M, batted .376 with 10 home runs and 33 runs batted in. The 19-5A most valuable player also pitched, having a 1.88 earned run average in 55 2/3 innings with 79 strikeouts.

Binderup was joined on the second team by Brenham senior third baseman Mason Lampe. Brenham senior shortstop Ethan Jezierski was a third-team pick.

Lampe batted .376 with four homers and 45 RBIs. Jezierski batted .423 with five homers and 43 RBIs along with 15 stolen bases. Jezierski also pitched, earning all-district honors, as he had a 0.81 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.

Lampe and Jezierski helped the 25-13-1 Cubs defeat Binderup and the 21-15 Cougars in the Region III quarterfinals. Brenham lost the following week to Friendswood, which was the state runner-up.

Lampe and Jezierski both signed with Angelina College. Lampe earned first-team, all-state honors by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association. The THSCA all-state teams typically include two players per infield positions and catcher, while the TSWA only include one. The TSWA also take into consideration postseason play.

Georgetown senior pitcher Jacob Hadden and Lucas Lovejoy senior shortstop Kolby Branch shared TSWA player of the year honors in 5A. Hadden was 10-3 with a 1.76 earned run average in leading the Eagles to the state title. Branch batted .453 with eight home runs and 53 RBIs. The Baylor signee stole 23 bases and scored 46 times.

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Jacob Hadden, Georgetown, sr.; Zane Petty, Corsicana, sr.; Carter Rasmussen, Justin Northwest, sr.

Reliever – Cade McGarrh, Frisco Liberty, sr.

Catcher – Dylan Maxcey, Friendswood, sr.

First baseman – Kayden Voelkel, Mansfield Legacy, sr.

Second baseman – (tie) Jonathon Gonzales, Houston Milby, sr.; Matthew Stancliff, Burleson Centennial, sr.

Shortstop – Kolby Branch, Lucas Lovejoy, sr.

Third baseman – (tie) Gael Gonzales, Palmview, jr. Oscar Serna, Sharyland Pioneer, sr.

Outfielders – Addison Brown, Frisco Wakeland, jr.; Blake Coleman, Austin Anderson, sr.; Dylan Schlaegel, Mansfield Legacy, jr.

Designated hitter – Leo Salas, Richland, jr.

Player of the year – Hadden, Georgetown

Coach of the year – Jordan Vierra, Georgetown

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Wade Denton, Georgetown, sr.; Jude Cook, Lubbock Cooper, sr.; Brydan Hernandez, Corsicana, jr.

Reliever – Brenner Cox, Prosper Rock Hill, sr.

Catcher – Zachary Mazoch, Georgetown, sr.

First baseman – Nate Gamez, San Antonio Southwest, sr.

Second baseman – Derek Hernandez, Corpus Christi Moody, sr.

Shortstop – Sam Flores, Lufkin, sr.

Third baseman – (tie) Mason Lampe, Brenham, sr.; Boots Landry, Friendswood, jr.

Outfielders – Will Franklin, Amarillo, sr.; Ethan Hodges, Carrollton Creekview, sr.; Blake Binderup, College Station, sr.

Designated hitter – Alex Flores, Corpus Christi Carroll, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Hunter Ditsworth, Lufkin, sr.; Jack Livingston, Lucas Lovejoy, sr.; (tie) Jacob Rogers, Friendswood, sr.; Holden Yaksick, Frisco Wakeland, sr.

Reliever – (tie) Jorge Barron, Wichita Falls Rider, sr.; Grayson Bearden, Wylie, sr.

Catcher – (tie) Antonio Balboa, Weslaco East, jr.; David Benitez, Sharyland Pioneer, jr.

First baseman – Kyler Jordan, Lubbock Cooper, sr.

Second baseman – Lucas Tinajero, Corpus Christi Ray, fr.

Shortstop – (tie) Parker Ibrahimi, Mansfield Legacy, jr.; Ethan Jezierski, Brenham, sr.

Third baseman – Holt Gibson, Lubbock Cooper, sr.

Outfielders – Ryan Cooper, Denton, sr.; Kyle Lewis, Lubbock Cooper, sr.; (tie) Ed Small, Austin Anderson, fr.; Kyeler Thompson, Santa Fe, jr.

Designated hitter – (tie) Tye Brisco, Abilene Wylie, fr.; Cade Sanberg, Mansfield Legacy, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Carson Blakeley, Hallsville, sr.; Reid Bowyer, Nacogdoches, sr.; Brandon Cardenas, Floresville, sr.; Juan Castaneda, Palmview, sr.; Carlos Garcia, Sharyland, sr.; Keevyn Goss, Corpus Christi Ray, jr.; Parker Hutyra, Birdville, jr.; Aidan Johnson, Austin Anderson, sr.; Cole Lancaster, North Forney, sr.; Christian Martinez, Corpus Christi Ray, jr.; Pete Martinez, Cleburne, jr.; Barry Miller Jr., El Paso Clint Horizon, jr.; Dominick Reid, Frisco Lone Star, sr.; Alex Solis, Weslaco East, jr.; Shane Sdao, Montgomery Lake Creek, sr.; Logan Taylor, Burleson Centennial, jr.; Alan Vielma, Eagle Pass Winn, jr.

Catchers – Will Bush, Birdville, sr.

Sean Gardiner, Port Neches-Groves, soph.; Josiah Gonzales, Palmview, soph. Jaxon Haynes, Frisco Heritage, sr.; Matt Houston, Hallsville, sr.; Jovany Lopez, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, sr.; Robby Lopez, New Braunfels Canyon, sr.; Daniel Pinkerton, Hendrickson, jr.; Billy Spratt, Azle, jr.; Diego Zuniga, Sharyland, sr.; Landon Williams, Abilene Wylie, sr.

First basemen – Dylan Capers, Liberty Hill, sr.; Connor Cox, Longview, sr.; Kash Durkin, Liberty Hill, sr.; Will Furniss, Nacogdoches, sr.; Trevor Stephens, Lubbock Coronado, sr.

Second basemen – Payton Bush, Canyon Randall, jr.; Wyatt Cunningham, Austin McCallum, sr.; EJ Davis, Georgetown, sr.; Connor Haelzle, Amarillo, jr.; Jaron Lyness, Montgomery Lake Creek, sr.; Noah Shipp, Fulshear, sr.; Dylan Turner, Dallas Wilson, sr.

Shortstops – Jack Bell, Corpus Christi Ray, jr.; Easton Dowell, Gregory Portland, sr.; Kole Dudding, Canyon Randall, jr.; Ethan Hewell, Denton, sr.; Blaine Lucas, New Caney, soph.; Michael Martinez, Hendrickson, sr.; Juan Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer, sr.; Nico Ruedas, Dripping Springs, sr; Jake Tatom, New Caney Porter, sr.

Third basemen – Sean Bazmore, Crosby, jr.; Caleb Faulk, Port Neches-Groves, sr.; Garrett Graham, Abilene Wylie, sr.; Marlon Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, sr.; James Sobey, Alamo Heights, sr.

Outfielders – Max Belyeu, Aledo, sr.; River Curs, Burleson Centennial, sr.; John Curry, Lubbock Coronado, jr.; Gabe Flores, Longview, sr.; Isaac Garza, Plainview, jr.; JJ Gonzales, San Antonio Southwest, soph.; Fabian Ramirez, Houston Milby, sr.; Matthew Hattaway, Wylie East, sr.; Ethan Jaques, Aledo, sr.; Logan Jones, Hallsville, sr.; Kaden Kaspar, Leander Rouse, jr.; Diego Luzardo, La Porte, jr.; Xavier Perez, CC Veterans Memorial, sr.; Jake Scott, Canyon Randall, sr.; Isaac Yruretragoyena, New Braunfels Canyon, jr.