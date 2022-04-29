College Station's Ana De La Garza, Maddie Jones win at regionals to earn spots at state

College Station senior Ana De La Garza and junior Maddie Jones won events at the Class 5A Region III track and field meet on Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium to qualify for the state meet.

De La Garza, who has signed with Texas A&M, won the discus with a throw of 127 feet, 10 inches. Teammate Emily Huchingson was third (114-0).

Jones won the 3,200 meters in a personal-best 11 minutes, 17.01 seconds. Montgomery Lake Creek’s Emma Little was second in 11:22.02, and College Station’s Megan Roberts was third in 11:32.20.

Jones made the state meet last year in the 1,600, finishing eighth.

College Station’s Munzir Sharif was third in the triple jump at 47-11, and Rudder’s Nathanil Figgers was fourth (47-7). College Station’s Claire Spiller was sixth in the girls triple jump (38-0).

The top two finishers in regionals advance to the state meet in Austin with Class 4A and 3A set for next Thursday, 5A and 3A next Friday and 6A and Class A on May 14.

Normangee senior Cassidy Bilsing and Cameron sophomore Yierra Flemings also repeated as regional champions and are headed back to state.

Bilsing won the 3,200 in 11:33.48 at the 2A Region IV meet in Kingsville. She finished fourth at state last year in 11:53.52.

Flemings won the long jump at the 3A Region III meet at Waco Midway with a leap of 19-11. She was third last year at state in 17-10.5.

Centerville sophomore Levodrick Phillips earned a trip to state by placing second in the shot put (43-3) at the 3A Region II meet in Palestine.