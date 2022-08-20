College Station wins its pool; Consol drops 3; Cameron, Lexington each go 1-2

College Station was able to win a pair of three-set matches to capture Pool 3 in Friday’s action at the Pflugerville ISD VolleyPfest tournament on Friday. The Lady Cougars defeated host Pflugerville Weiss 26-24, 16-25, 25-18; Abilene 25-10, 25-6; and Katy Jordan 25-21, 10-25, 25-17.

A&M Consolidated lost a trio of matches in Pool 2 play, falling to Brentwood Christian 25-23, 28-26; Fredericksburg 25-18, 22-25, 25-20; and Tomball Memorial 25-15, 25-21.

Lexington and Cameron both finished third in their respective pools. Lexington beat Waco 25-17, 25-22 in Pool 8, but lost to Harker Heights 21-25, 25-16, 25-21 and Georgetown East View 25-12, 25-14. Cameron defeated Connally 25-14, 25-20, but lost to Lago Vista 25-21, 25-23; and Leander Glenn 25-22, 27-25.

College Station will play in the Gold bracket against Fredericksburg at 9 a.m. Saturday. A&M Consolidated will play in the Silver bracket at 9 against Abilene. Cameron and Lexington will play in the Copper bracket with Cameron vs. Waco at 9 and Lexington vs. Connally at 10:15.

— Eagle staff report