College Station volleyball team's defense stifles Magnolia West in 3-1 win

Magnolia West’s big-swinging outside hitter Evyn Snook, who leads District 21-5A in kills, entered Tuesday’s matchup at College Station with 69 more than the next highest attacker on the list.

It’s a matchup that made College Station senior libero Ava Martindale grin from ear to ear.

“The big hitters are the fun ones to play,” Martindale said.

Led by a game-high 11 digs from Martindale and many more diving defensive efforts, the Lady Cougars beat the Lady Mustangs 30-28, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18 in a late-season district contest with playoff seeding on the line.

Snook, who entered Tuesday’s match averaging 4.7 kills per set, was limited to 13 in four sets. College Station limited the Texas-Arlington recruit to four kills over the final two sets. On the other side of the net, Lady Cougar junior outside hitter Avery Psencik tallied a game-high 17 kills to go with five digs and a block.

“Evyn’s a threat, and everybody know’s she’s a threat,” College Station head coach Ashley Davis said. “It’s kind of one of those things where you know she’s still going to get her points, and you’ve just got to keep her within a certain number. If we were able to keep her to a certain number and make other people beat us, I liked our odds.”

Snook came out swinging in the first set, collecting three of her five first-frame kills in the Lady Mustangs’ first five points of the match. A 6-2 Magnolia West run toward the end of the set, bolstered by kills from Shannon Dworaczyk and Sydnie Mullens, pushed the Lady Mustangs (23-11, 8-4) to a 21-16 lead.

But the Lady Cougars (27-15, 9-3) scored the next seven points, which included three aces from Martindale, to take a 24-23 lead. After going back and forth in extra time, three Magnolia West errors sealed the hotly contested set for Lady Cougars.

Magnolia West took the second set thanks to an 11-2 run that included five errors by College Station. The Lady Cougars made a late charge, scoring six straight points to tie the match with three blocks by Carson Thiebaud during the run. The junior middle blocker set the school’s single-season block record of 123 in the match.

But a kill and a block by Snook ended the second set in favor of the Lady Mustangs.

Psencik caught fire in the third set, recording three kills and a block during an 11-2 College Station run. When Psencik wasn’t scoring points, middle blockers Carson Thiebaud and Addison Jennings were taking quick sets from Blair Thiebaud to catch Magnolia West on its heels in the third-set rout.

“Our middles were a huge factor for us,” Davis said. “They’re great. Both of them work really hard, and they know if they pull and hold the middle, it opens up our pins. They are really unselfish in that way.”

A serving streak by Blair Thiebaud, which included two aces, fueled a 5-0 College Station run at the end of the fourth set to seal it and the match.

Blair Thiebaud also made history Tuesday, passing the school single-season assist record of 1,004 on her opening dish of the night. She finished with 41 assists to reach 1,044 for the year. She also had three kills, three aces, five digs and three blocks.

The win breaks a three-way tie for second in the district that included Magnolia West and Montgomery Lake Creek (25-16, 9-3). College Station and Lake Creek remained tied and two games behind district leader Brenham (30-12, 11-1).

The Lady Cougars split the season series with Lake Creek, which would mean extended tiebreakers should the two schools remain tied at the end of the season. Lake Creek faces sixth-place A&M Consolidated and seventh-place Rudder to close out the season. College Station will travel to Rudder then host Brenham in its final two games.

“It’s a big relief,” Martindale said of the win. “We knew that it was going to be a big game, and we were going to have to be focused the whole time. They are a really good team, and we knew they wouldn’t let up. We had to stay consistent, and it definitely feels good and puts us in a much better position going into the last two games.”