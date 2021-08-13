College Station volleyball team wins 5 of 6

The College Station volleyball team won five of its first six matches at the Katy ISD/Cy-Fair ISD tournament on Thursday and Friday. The Lady Cougars, ranked sixth in Class 5A, opened with victories over Klein Oak 25-20, 25-16; Houston Memorial 25-12, 25-12; and Waller 25-18, 25-19, before Class 6A Katy beat College Station 15-25, 25-19, 25-15. The Lady Cougars bounced back to beat Bellville 25-22, 25-18 and A&M Consolidated 25-18, 25-15.