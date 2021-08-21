College Station volleyball team uses late run to win gold bracket at BCS Classic

The BCS Classic ended up being the College Station Invitational as the Lady Cougar volleyball team won nine straight matches in Cougar Gym to capture the gold bracket crown, but not before some anxious moments in Saturday’s finale.
Montgomery Lake Creek was two points away from upsetting Class 5A’s fifth-ranked team, but the Lady Cougars scored the final five points for a 25-23, 21-25, 25-23 victory. College Station (18-2) never led in the second and third sets until finding their mojo with senior libero Keira Herron serving. Senior middle blocker Emery Goerig’s kill prevented the Lake Creek Lady Lions from moving within a point of victory.
The Lady Cougars built on that with Herron’s serving, great teamwork and big-time efforts by Emma Deegear. The senior middle blocker had a kill to pull College Station within a point and after a Lake Creek hitting error, the 5-foot-10 Deegear sealed it with back-to-back blocks.
Until then, serving was College Station’s Achilles heel in the third set. The Lady Cougars managed only one point in their first six serves, helping the Lady Lions to an early lead. Then with the match on the line, College Station had service errors on three of four opportunities. A wide serve by senior Ana De La Garza pushed Lake Creek’s lead to 22-20 and Lady Lion Lauren Hilty followed with a kill, forcing a College Station timeout.
The Lady Cougars afterward were nearly flawless, winning a couple lengthy points in the run to the title. It mirrored a 5-0 run midway through the set that tied it at 11. Goerig knotted the score with a kill off a set by senior setter Abby Peterek. Both teams had amazing digs on the point with multiple saves off the rafters.
College Station head coach Kacie Street was pleased her team showed grit in turning frustration into victory.
“I think it’s a mental switch in which they had to find a reason to win,” Street said. “We talked about going out and just scoring points. It didn’t matter what the score was, it didn’t matter who was doing it. We just needed to work together. We had some hesitation before and once you eliminate that, we started rolling points and we started doing better and they worked much better together.”
Lake Creek (12-7) was the better team for much of the last two sets. It built a 24-17 lead in the second set before College Station rallied and forced Lake Creek to take a time out before getting the final point.
“They used our block really well,” Street said. “Every time they were swinging, usually we’re pretty effective with our block, [but] we were struggling with our timing. They were getting easy points where we couldn’t defensively get the ball back. They’d hit it once and it would be a kill. Normally, it’s usually three or four times before that happens on our side. We hadn’t seen that in a while.”
Lake Creek’s effort wasn’t a fluke. It played well in a 22-25, 25-16, 15-11 loss to College Station on Friday in pool play. It also played well in the first set Saturday that was tied 11 times, including every point from 17 to 23 when De La Garza had a kill to give College Station the lead. A Lady Lion hitting error gave the Lady Cougars the set.
“I think second time around, they were also more prepared and ready as well,” Street said. “They knew us and we knew them a little bit better so it kind of evened it out a little bit.”
Lake Creek, which tied Montgomery and Kingwood Park for the 20-5A title last year, was outscored 133-123 in the two matches.
College Station had a 46-41 edge in kills as senior outside hitter De La Garza had 14, senior Madison Kimes and junior Riley Newton each had eight, and Goerig five. Junior Payton Woods led Lake Creek with 14 kills, senior Anna Erstischek added 13 and senior Tyson Menville 10. Lake Creek had a 75-63 edge in digs as junior Reese Micklos had 19. Herron had 18 for CS, while Peterek and De La Garza each had 12.
“They’re a great team,” Street said. “They are scrappy on defense and they do not let balls drop very often and then they’ve got some attackers who are smart, and they know what to do with the ball. So when our shots aren’t working, which we’re used to, I think we just got a little frustrated and that’s not our norm. We normally play and have a good time and are playing up. And you could tell the difference in momentum.”
College Station advanced to play Lake Creek by beating Magnolia West 25-20, 25-15 and A&M Consolidated 25-15, 25-18. De La Garza had seven kills against Consol with Goerig and Kimes each adding five. Herron had 11 digs, senior Darby Nash eight and De La Garza seven. Against Magnolia West, De La Garza had 10 kills and Newton nine. Herron had 11 digs, Peterek 10 and Nash seven.
Consol (10-5) took third place in the gold bracket with a 25-22, 20-25, 25-13 victory over Bryan. The two had played Tuesday at Consol’s Tiger Gym with Bryan grabbing a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory. Bryan (11-6) after the loss to Consol beat Magnolia West 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, but lost in the consolation championship to Coppell 25-19, 25-16. Faith Clark had nine kills and six digs against Consol and Rilee Cumpton had 19 assists and 19 digs. Morgan Riley had six kills and four blocks against Magnolia West and Kennedy Porter had 12 digs against Coppell.
Rudder (13-5-1) lost a pair of matches in the silver bracket at The Armory to New Caney Porter 25-22, 17-25, 15-13 and Belton 25-15, 25-13.