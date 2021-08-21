College Station volleyball team uses late run to win gold bracket at BCS Classic

The Lady Cougars afterward were nearly flawless, winning a couple lengthy points in the run to the title. It mirrored a 5-0 run midway through the set that tied it at 11. Goerig knotted the score with a kill off a set by senior setter Abby Peterek. Both teams had amazing digs on the point with multiple saves off the rafters.

College Station head coach Kacie Street was pleased her team showed grit in turning frustration into victory.

“I think it’s a mental switch in which they had to find a reason to win,” Street said. “We talked about going out and just scoring points. It didn’t matter what the score was, it didn’t matter who was doing it. We just needed to work together. We had some hesitation before and once you eliminate that, we started rolling points and we started doing better and they worked much better together.”

Lake Creek (12-7) was the better team for much of the last two sets. It built a 24-17 lead in the second set before College Station rallied and forced Lake Creek to take a time out before getting the final point.