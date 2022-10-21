 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station volleyball team tops Rudder in four sets

The College Station volleyball team beat Rudder 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 in District 21-5A play Friday at The Armory.

College Station improved to 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district.

Neeley Rutledge had nine kills and 15 digs for Rudder (30-17, 2-11), while Londyn Singleton had six kills and 10 digs. Reagan Aponte had 21 assists and 21 digs. Gabby Baker had 14 digs, and Kimora Maxey had four blocks.

College Station won the JV match 25-14, 25-8, the freshman A match 25-19, 25-17 and the freshman B match 25-23, 22-25, 15-13.

