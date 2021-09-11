College Station volleyball team sweeps Waller in road match

WALLER — The College Station volleyball team beat Waller 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 in District 19-5A play Friday as Lady Cougar coach Kacie Street earned her 100th carer victory.
College Station’s Ana De La Garza had 12 kills, nine digs and one ace, while Keira Herron had 12 digs, two aces and five assists. Madison Kimes had six kills and seven digs, and Emery Goerig had six kills, two digs and two blocks.
College Station swept the subvarsity matches with the JV winning in three sets and the freshman teams each winning in two.
