College Station volleyball team sweeps Rudder in three sets

The College Station volleyball team beat Rudder 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 on Friday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.

College Station’s Riley Newton had 10 kills and two digs, while Emery Goerig had nine kills and hit .421 with one dig and three blocks. Madison Kimes and Ana De La Garza also had eight kills each for the Lady Cougars, and Keira Herron had 18 digs.

Neeley Rutledge had seven kills and 12 digs for Rudder (23-11), while Jordyn Pfeffer had five kills; Reagan Aponte 14 assists; Gabby Baker 20 digs; and Charity Rayford two blocks.

College Station won the JV match 25-14, 21-25, 25-17 and the freshman A match 25-15, 25-14. Rudder won the freshman B match 25-22, 15-25, 25-23.

Rudder will play at Katy Jordan on Tuesday.