College Station volleyball team sweeps Magnolia West in three sets
College Station volleyball team sweeps Magnolia West in three sets

MAGNOLIA — College Station’s Madison Kimes had 11 kills and two digs, and Ana De La Garza had nine kills, 15 digs, a block and an ace to help the Lady Cougars cruise past Magnolia West 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 on Friday in District 19-5A play.

Riley Newton also had nine kills and two digs for College Station, while Keira Herron had one kill, 13 digs, one ace and four assists.

College Station swept the subvarsity matches with the freshman Black winning 27-25, 25-18, the freshman Purple 25-22, 25-19 and the JV 23-25, 25-10, 25-14.

