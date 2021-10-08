College Station volleyball team sweeps Magnolia, remains perfect in 19-5A

MAGNOLIA — College Station’s Madison Kimes had 10 kills, three digs and an assist, and Ana De La Garza had nine kills, 18 digs, three aces and one assist to help the second-ranked Lady Cougars beat Magnolia 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 on Friday in District 19-5A volleyball action.

College Station’s Riley Newton had six kills and one dig, and setter Darby Nash had one kill, eight digs, three aces and 16 assists. Keira Herron added 13 digs, one ace and four assists as the Lady Cougars (31-2, 12-0) remained undefeated in district play.