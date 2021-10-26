College Station volleyball team sweeps Katy Jordan to end regular season

KATY — The College Station volleyball team beat Katy Jordan 25-12, 25-20, 25-17 in District 19-5A play Tuesday to end the regular season.
College Station’s Ana De La Garza had 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces, while Reese Maxwell had eight kills and three blocks. Madison Kimes had seven kills, three digs, one block and one assist, and Darby Nash had one kill, four digs and 16 assists.
College Station won the JV match in three sets, while the Lady Cougars’ freshman Black lost in three sets and their freshman Purple lost in two sets.
