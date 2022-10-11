College Station volleyball team serves its way past Montgomery in 3-0 sweep

As College Station setter Blair Thiebaud took the service line, the noise coming from the Montgomery JV team siting in the stands at Cougar Gym was enough to rattle the focus of any freshman.

For Thiebaud, it played right into her strengths.

Thiebaud rattled off four aces in the middle of the third set and finished with seven overall to help push the Lady Cougars to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-18 sweep of Montgomery in District 21-5A action Tuesday.

“It’s kind of funny because the crowd was yelling at her, and that actually makes her perform better,” Lady Cougar head coach Ashley Davis said. “So I was like, keep yelling at her, man. She’s just going to get better every time you distract her. That was entertaining to me.”

With the Lady Cougars (25-15, 7-3) leading 13-12 in the most competitive set of the match, Thiebaud stepped to the line and rattled off six serves, four of which fell in for aces. The Lady Cougars jumped to an 18-12 lead and wouldn’t see the lead cut closer to three the remainder of the match.

The freshman also knocked down two aces in the second set and one in the first.

“I was just staying focused and making sure that I was getting them in for my team,” Thiebaud said. “It’s the little things that count, making sure my arm is straight and holding my finish.”

College Station combined for 13 aces overall and used its service game to keep Montgomery (17-22, 0-10) from gaining any momentum.

“I move the ball around and require them to do a lot with the serving,” Davis said. “One of the things we wanted to do in particular in this game is increase serve speed. Going into the playoffs, we know that’s what it’s going to take. We’re going to have to put bigger teams than us out of system.”

College Station junior outside hitter Avery Psencik had eight kills, and senior opposite hitter Riley Newton had five. Thiebaud had three kills and 21 assists. Ava Martindale added 19 digs for the Lady Cougars, while junior defensive specialist Camryn Kimes had 14 digs and four aces, and Carson Thiebaud had four blocks.

College Station made the most of Montgomery’s mistakes early in the first set, jumping to a 5-0 lead. Later the Lady Cougars took full control of the set with a 6-0 run that included back-to-back aces by Kimes.

Two of Thiebaud’s aces in the second set were a part of a 6-2 run that helped the Lady Cougars build a 2-0 match lead.

Montgomery junior outside hitter Mckenzie Hope led her team with five kills, followed by junior setter Abby Whitehead with four.

The fourth-place Lady Cougars maintained composure throughout the one-sided affair and are now headed into a clash with A&M Consolidated at home Friday.

“It kind of just gets us one step closer to clinching a playoff berth, and that’s really the main goal overall,” Davis said. “That was the biggest thing, getting ready for Friday and not taking anything too lightly. ... We knew they weren’t going to go away. That was the message I sent to my team — treat every game like it’s 0-0.”