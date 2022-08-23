 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station volleyball team outlasts Concordia Lutheran in five-setter

Marcella Deer had 16 kills, and Ava Martindale had 25 digs to help lead the College Station volleyball team to a 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 15-8 victory over Houston Concordia Lutheran in nondistrict play Tuesday at Cougar Gym.

College Station’s Blair Thiebaud had 35 assists. Avery Psencik had 12 kills. Camryn Kimes had 23 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had three blocks. Martindale also had an ace.

College Station won the JV match 25-23, 18-25, 26-24, while its freshman Purple lost 25-21, 18-25, 25-18.

