MAGNOLIA — The College Station volleyball team lost to Magnolia West 25-14, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 in District 21-5A play Friday night.

Avery Psencik had 20 kills for College Station (21-14, 3-2), while Ava Martindale had 17 digs. Carson Thiebaud had 10 kills and six blocks, and Blair Thiebaud had 30 assists and 12 digs.

Magnolia West improved to 19-8 overall and 4-1 in district.

The Lady Cougars will host Rudder (29-10, 1-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.