College Station volleyball team improves to 3-1 in district with win over A&M Consolidated

The College Station volleyball looked right at home at Tiger Gym on Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars jumped up and down in celebration throughout the match then swayed side-to-side singing the fight song with the fans and posed for plenty of photos after their 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 victory over A&M Consolidated in District 21-5A play.

“Crosstown rivalries are always big,” College Station head coach Ashley Davis said. “We knew they were going to come out as tough as they could be and really pressure us, and so obviously it’s a huge win for us.

“The biggest thing to me is less about the crosstown rival and more about moving to 3-1 in district, putting ourselves in a really good position in the first round, so we can make a playoff push. That’s kind of our overall goal. Sometimes one win can be really sweet, but the big goal for us is moving to 3-1 in district.”

The Consol crowd helped the Lady Tigers in the first set as they traded point-for-point with the Lady Cougars. Ella Norton and Raegan Johnson had early kills for Consol, which took a 12-9 lead thanks to a block from Johnson and Zoey Montgomery. College Station took a timeout then reeled off three straight points to tie the set.

Consol later rebuilt its lead to 19-14 with Bella Gutierrez getting a kill during the run. A late run by College Station followed as a pair of Avery Psencik kills help cut its deficit to 24-21, but Consol clinched the set on a Lady Cougar attack error.

“We’ve been preaching all year that energy’s a big factor in this game, and the crowd did a good job of picking our girls up, and we feed off that,” Consol head coach Colten Conner said. “The crowd definitely played a factor tonight.”

Davis said the Lady Cougars were tight in the first set and were playing not to lose rather than being the aggressor.

“I just kind of talked to them and said settle down and start playing,” Davis said. “Play how we know how to play, and then everything else will take care of itself. And that’s pretty much what happened.”

The Lady Cougars indeed loosened up in the second set and used a six-point swing to take a 16-9 lead. They held on from there to take the set and tie the match at 1-1.

The third set was another nail bitter as big-time plays came from seemingly everywhere. College Station’s Riley Newton, Marcella Deer and Blair Thiebaud each had kills or blocks to help the team keep pace with Consol, which got impressive play from Lesley Munoz and Gutierrez throughout the set.

A late kill by Munoz tied the set at 21, but College Station answered with a kill from Blair Thiebaud and some late points off errors to take the set.

The fourth set was all College Station, which took an early lead and never let up.

Both teams will return to 21-5A play at 6 p.m. Friday with Consol hosting Rudder and College Station at Magnolia West.