College Station volleyball team holds off A&M Consolidated in four sets

The College Station volleyball team remained undefeated in District 19-5A with a 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13 victory over A&M Consolidated on Friday at Cougar Gym.
Madison Kimes, Ana De La Garza and Riley Newton each had nine kills for College Station (33-2, 14-0), while Keira Herron had 15 digs, and Caroline Coyle and Darby Nash each had three aces.
College Station won the JV match 25-11, 25-16, while Consol won the freshman A match 25-17, 19-25, 25-22. College Station won the freshman B match 25-16, 25-13.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!