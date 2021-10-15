 Skip to main content
College Station volleyball team holds off A&M Consolidated in four sets
The College Station volleyball team remained undefeated in District 19-5A with a 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13 victory over A&M Consolidated on Friday at Cougar Gym.

Madison Kimes, Ana De La Garza and Riley Newton each had nine kills for College Station (33-2, 14-0), while Keira Herron had 15 digs, and Caroline Coyle and Darby Nash each had three aces.

College Station won the JV match 25-11, 25-16, while Consol won the freshman A match 25-17, 19-25, 25-22. College Station won the freshman B match 25-16, 25-13.

