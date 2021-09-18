 Skip to main content
College Station volleyball team gets past Brenham in four sets
BRENHAM — College Station’s Riley Newton had 13 kills and two blocks, and Ana De La Garza had 12 kills, nine digs and one ace to help pace the Lady Cougars to a 14-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Brenham in District 19-5A volleyball play Friday.

Emma Deegear also had nine kills and two blocks for College Station, while Keira Herron had one kill, 28 digs, two aces and four assists. Abby Peterek also had 10 digs, one ace and 26 assists.

