College Station volleyball team climbs to fourth in state rankings
College Station volleyball team climbs to fourth in state rankings

College Station moved up a spot to fourth in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association’s weekly Class 5A state volleyball poll. The Lady Cougars are ranked behind Barbers Hill (17-1), Highland Park (10-3) and Lucas Lovejoy (10-4). College Station (18-2) won nine straight matches at the BCS Classic last week after suffering a midweek loss to The Woodlands, which is unbeaten and ranked first in 6A.

Anderson-Shiro (10-2) entered the 3A rankings at ninth, while Lexington (14-6), which had been 10th, dropped out.

Defending 2A state champion Iola (11-6) slipped from first to fifth, though it claimed second in the silver bracket of the BCS Classic. Bremond (15-2) entered the poll at fourth in 2A, while Mumford, which had been sixth, and Leon, which was 10th, both dropped out.

