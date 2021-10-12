College Station volleyball takes care of Waller in sweep

Despite a slow start, the College Station volleyball team continued its quest toward an undefeated District 19-5A slate, sweeping Waller 25-21, 25-12, 25-10 at Cougar Gym on Tuesday.

Senior middle blocker Emery Goerig paced the Lady Cougars (32-2, 13-0) in kills with eight, followed by Riley Newton and Emma Deegear with seven each. Seniors Ana De La Garza and Reese Maxwell tallied six a piece.

De La Garza made her mark across the scorecard, leading the team in digs with 12 and recording three service aces in the match.

“Ana is our rock,” College Station head coach Kacie Street said. “She is our six-rotation outside and she plays so well. A lot of times, you might not notice her, but she does so much every single match.”

De La Garza started strong in the first set, while the Lady Cougars took time to ease into the game. The senior recorded five of her six kills, while also tallying four digs. College Station jumped out to a 15-7 lead, but saw Waller (14-24, 1-11) creep back into the match, pulling within four points late.

Senior Leah Fraysur was the Lady Bulldogs' prime target in the set, tallying four of her match-high 10 kills in the opening frame.