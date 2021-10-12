College Station volleyball takes care of Waller in sweep

Despite a slow start, the College Station volleyball team continued its quest toward an undefeated District 19-5A slate, sweeping Waller 25-21, 25-12, 25-10 at Cougar Gym on Tuesday.
Senior middle blocker Emery Goerig paced the Lady Cougars (32-2, 13-0) in kills with eight, followed by Riley Newton and Emma Deegear with seven each. Seniors Ana De La Garza and Reese Maxwell tallied six a piece.
De La Garza made her mark across the scorecard, leading the team in digs with 12 and recording three service aces in the match.
“Ana is our rock,” College Station head coach Kacie Street said. “She is our six-rotation outside and she plays so well. A lot of times, you might not notice her, but she does so much every single match.”
De La Garza started strong in the first set, while the Lady Cougars took time to ease into the game. The senior recorded five of her six kills, while also tallying four digs. College Station jumped out to a 15-7 lead, but saw Waller (14-24, 1-11) creep back into the match, pulling within four points late.
Senior Leah Fraysur was the Lady Bulldogs' prime target in the set, tallying four of her match-high 10 kills in the opening frame.
“We came out a little bit slow, more so than I had hoped and gave them some room to make some plays,” Street said. “I think the second and third set, our effort changed and our focus changed a little bit and that made a lot of difference.”
Passing was a strong point for the Lady Cougars, which led to more fluent attacking in the final two sets. College Station dominated in kills through the final two sets, 26-11.
“You’re starting to get some better swings and making some plays and once that happens the momentum starts to kind of shift your way,” Street said.
The second set saw the Lady Cougars string together a 6-0 run midway through, while setter Darby Nash was on the service line.
After knotting the third set up at five, the Lady Cougars mounted a 14-4 run that created an insurmountable deficit. The final frame was bookended by two of De La Garza’s three service aces.
Senior setter Abby Peterek led the Lady Cougars in assets with 19, followed by Nash’s 15. College Station hit .265 as a team in the match, led by Marcella Deer’s .750 clip.
A workman’s win Tuesday is another important step towards not taking a loss in district play, which will wrap up in two weeks. The focus will be getting a jump on the gun, Street said.
“We don’t want to take anybody for granted and I think our starts are important,” she said. “We got a slow start today, so I think we’re going to work on starting strong in our next few matches."
NOTES: The Lady Cougar JV team also swept Waller 29-30, 25-15, 25-20 on Tuesday. College Station's freshman black won 25-12, 25-14, while freshman purple won 25-14, 25-12.