College Station volleyball cruises on Day 2 of BCS Classic

College Station established early leads in both sets against Rudder by opening on a pair of 7-1 runs, which prompted Lady Ranger timeouts. Riley Newton led the way for the Lady Cougars, as the left-handed hitter had seven kills in the match. Ana De La Garza and Emery Goerig each added six kills.

In set one, the Lady Rangers pulled to within 10-5, and 20-13, but the Lady Cougars closed the set by scoring five-straight points with Keira Herron serving. In set two, College Station won 10 straight points with Caroline Coyle serving for an insurmountable 22-4 lead.

“We serve really tough,” Street said. “If we can continue to put teams out of system to where the ball they give us is easier, then we’re in good shape. It’s when we face really good passing teams or teams that are able to handle the serve and when they’re offensively strong against us is when we have a lot harder of a time. Right now, I feel like we’re doing our part on offense and making it harder for the other teams. It’s a big difference in some of those scores.”

If College Station wins its first match Saturday it’ll play the winner of A&M Consolidated and Bryan which play at 10 a.m. at Cougar Gym. The two teams faced each other in a non-district game at Consol on Tuesday with Bryan winning in straight sets.