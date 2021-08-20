College Station volleyball cruises on Day 2 of BCS Classic

Having a home-court advantage helped the College Station volleyball team in the BCS Classic on Friday as the Lady Cougars cruised through day two of bracket play, winning all three of their matches at Cougar Gym.
College Station (15-2) moved to 6-0 on the tournament and will play in the gold bracket on Saturday with its first match against Magnolia West at 9 a.m. The Lady Cougars will be again playing on their home court.
“They’re excited to be here and in the gold,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “In bracket play, you’ve got to win so the pressure is on, but they like it. They like the pressure.”
On Friday, the Class 5A fifth-ranked Lady Cougars defeated defending 2A state champion Iola 25-11, 25-15; rallied to beat Montgomery Lake Creek 22-25, 25-16, 15-11; and closed with victory over fellow 19-5A team Rudder 25-13, 25-7.
“Today was a lot more challenging and that’s how it’s supposed to be in tournament play,” Street said. “Every day gets a little bit harder and we played some pretty good teams, but we’ve also played some pretty good teams really well to where they haven’t played their best
Rudder went 1-2 on the day after going 3-0 on Thursday. Montgomery Lake Creek grabbed a 25-16, 25-17 victory, ending Rudder’s 12-match winning streak. The Lady Rangers (13-3) rebounded by beating Iola 16-25, 25-19, 15-13 before facing College Station. Rudder will play New Caney Porter at 9 a.m. Saturday in Rudder’s The Armory in the silver bracket.
College Station established early leads in both sets against Rudder by opening on a pair of 7-1 runs, which prompted Lady Ranger timeouts. Riley Newton led the way for the Lady Cougars, as the left-handed hitter had seven kills in the match. Ana De La Garza and Emery Goerig each added six kills.
In set one, the Lady Rangers pulled to within 10-5, and 20-13, but the Lady Cougars closed the set by scoring five-straight points with Keira Herron serving. In set two, College Station won 10 straight points with Caroline Coyle serving for an insurmountable 22-4 lead.
“We serve really tough,” Street said. “If we can continue to put teams out of system to where the ball they give us is easier, then we’re in good shape. It’s when we face really good passing teams or teams that are able to handle the serve and when they’re offensively strong against us is when we have a lot harder of a time. Right now, I feel like we’re doing our part on offense and making it harder for the other teams. It’s a big difference in some of those scores.”
If College Station wins its first match Saturday it’ll play the winner of A&M Consolidated and Bryan which play at 10 a.m. at Cougar Gym. The two teams faced each other in a non-district game at Consol on Tuesday with Bryan winning in straight sets.
A&M Consolidated went 2-1 on Friday to finish second in Pool 3. The Lady Tigers beat George Bush 25-16, 25-16 and Fort Bend Austin 25-18, 25-18, but lost to Coppell 19-25, 25-13, 15-9. Bryan also finished 2-1 for second in Pool 2. The Lady Vikings beat Magnolia West 26-24, 25-19 and Giddings 25-16, 25-16, but fell to Magnolia 25-15, 25-19.
Bryan’s Allison Layton had seven kills against Magnolia West and Shelby George added five kills and a block. Faith Clark had eight kills and five digs against Giddings and Morgan Riley added five blocks and a kill. Kennedy Porter had eight digs against Magnolia and Alexis Burton added four kills.
The return of pre-district tournaments after not having them last year because of a shortened season by COVID-19 has been well received by teams, including College Station.
“Tournaments are a great way to work through some lineups, and see different players in positions, and see who excels, and where we struggle as a team, and also where we excel as a team,” Street said. “Last year, it was harder when you had just a few pre-district games and preseason games and then moved into district. So, it’s been nice to have the extra play to really formulate what’s going to work best for when we get into our really tough district.”