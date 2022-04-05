College Station upsets A&M Consolidated in 19-5A softball play

College Station head coach Vinnie Carreon had one request for his hitters in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“Give me two.”

The Lady Cougars (10-11, 5-7) did better than a pair of runs, scoring four in the fifth then adding two more in the sixth to erase a five-run deficit and upset A&M Consolidated 9-8 in District 19-5A softball action Tuesday night at Lady Cougar Field.

“Over the last three or four weeks, these kids started believing in themselves and they just started fighting,” Carreon said. “When [Consol] put up five or six, our kids didn’t flinch. ...They didn’t quit. They saw a challenge.”

College Station had its eyes on revenge after Consol (10-10, 7-4) grabbed a 13-3 win in the team’s first meeting this season, but the Lady Tigers were on course for another victory after a six-run fifth gave them an 8-3 lead.

College Station’s infield struggled during the top of the fifth.

“We were letting the game get to us” Carreon said. “The speed of the game was getting to us, and we just talked about that. Now the mistakes that we’re making are kind of game-speed mistakes where we’re not realizing the situation that we’re in.”

The Lady Cougars answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame to get within one run at 8-7. Summer Scarmardo brought home Bella Deleon on a double to center field for the first run. Summer’s twin sister and leadoff hitter Sage Scarmardo scored on a Consol error moments later, then Camryn Mata singled in Summer Scarmardo, and Kyla Clark scored on a Consol throwing error.

College Station’s Mia Ramirez, who relieved Deleon in the fifth, shut out Consol in the sixth with a strikeout and two groundouts.

The Lady Cougars fed off that momentum and scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good. The first came on a groundout that ricocheted off Consol pitcher Reagan Johnson’s legs, bringing in Deleon, while Sage Scarmardo scored the other run on a passed ball.

“The bottom of the lineup really contributed today,” Carreon said. “I mean, seven through nine probably had three or four hits for us today in big spots.”

Carreon also said he was pleased with Ramirez’s performance in the circle. Ramirez pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one hit. Deleon pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and striking out two.

“I told her, ‘Hey, go out there and do a good job,’ and I got [coach Keith Stein] to talk to her,” Carreon said of Ramirez. “I just wanted to get her mind right about what her job was, and she went out there and was just dealing.”

Ramirez stranded two Consol runners in the seventh, recording the final out on an offensive interference call. The Lady Tigers stranded 12 runners overall.

“You don’t come and run-rule a team and then come back a month later and lose to them,” Consol head coach Heather Slaton said. “What I will say is give credit to them and their coaching staff. They had a great game plan against us. ... We didn’t execute.”

Johnson pitched seven innings, allowing 13 hits and striking out five for Consol.

Summer Scarmardo led College Station at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Brenna Pruitt (2 for 3), Sage Scarmardo (2 for 4) and Mata (three RBIs) also helped fuel the Lady Cougar offense.

“Every team in this district, one through four is going to put the ball in play hard,” Slaton said of the Lady Cougar hitters. “We have to be able to answer the call.”

Consol and College Station will continue district play as they host Katy Jordan and Brenham, respectively, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

College Station began Tuesday’s action in fifth place in the 19-5A standings.

“When you look at our standings, it’s all jumbled right above us,” Carreon said. “That’s what our goal is right now. We’re just going to try to chip away, chip away, chip away and see what we can do to those teams above us. And if things happen, we end up in the [playoff] mix, that’s great.”

College Station 9, A&M Consolidated 8

Consol;002;060;0;—;8

College Station;200;142;x;—;9

W — Mia Ramirez. L — Reagan Johnson.

Next: Katy Jordan at Consol, Brenham at College Station, 6:30 p.m. Friday

