College Station to host summer training camps

College Station will host Elite Athletic Development camps beginning Monday for all boy and girl student-athletes entering grades seventh through 12th. The seven-week camps will run Monday-Thursday each week, skipping the week of July 4. Registration is available online at www.TheCougarWay.com.
Session I runs from 7-8:30 a.m. for all athletes entering ninth-12th grade except for incoming freshmen who play football. Session II runs from 9:30-11 a.m. for athletes entering seventh and eighth grades and incoming freshmen who play football.
