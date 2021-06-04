 Skip to main content
College Station to host summer training camps
College Station to host summer training camps

College Station will host Elite Athletic Development camps beginning Monday for all boy and girl student-athletes entering grades seventh through 12th. The seven-week camps will run Monday-Thursday each week, skipping the week of July 4. Registration is available online at www.TheCougarWay.com.

Session I runs from 7-8:30 a.m. for all athletes entering ninth-12th grade except for incoming freshmen who play football. Session II runs from 9:30-11 a.m. for athletes entering seventh and eighth grades and incoming freshmen who play football.

