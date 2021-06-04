 Skip to main content
College Station to hold two football camps
College Station to hold two football camps

College Station will hold two football summer camps for student-athletes entering grades second-ninth. Both camps will be held at the high school.

Session 1 is a four-day camp for incoming seventh-ninth graders that runs Monday through Thursday next week from 5-8 p.m. each day.

Session 2 is a four-day camp for incoming second-sixth graders on June 21-24 from 5-7 p.m. each day.

Registration is available online at www.TheCougarWay.com.

