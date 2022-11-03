College Station to face Hendrickson on Friday in area volleyball playoffs

The College Station volleyball team will face a familiar foe in Pflugerville Hendrickson in Class 5A area playoff action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings High School.

Last year, both teams made the regional tournament. Hendrickson lost in four sets to Manvel in the semifinals, and College Station lost in five sets in the title match to Manvel, which lost in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Lucas Lovejoy.