When College Station softball third baseman Reese Dalton exited Lady Cougar Field on Thursday, she was bombarded by friends sporting colorful signs and balloons that brightly displayed the words “Happy Birthday.”

While the surprise brought a smile to Dalton’s face, the Lady Cougars’ 10-0 run-rule win over Killeen Ellison in opener of their Class 5A bi-district series was the sweetest birthday present she could’ve wished for. It was the Lady Cougars’ first playoff win since 2018.

“It was awesome,” Dalton said. “While I’ve been here we haven’t made it to the playoffs, so for it to be the first game and my birthday, it was awesome.”

The junior third baseman made the most of her night in the spotlight, going 2 for 4 with a double in the first and driving in the clinching run on a single in the bottom of the sixth.

“She had an incredible day, and she’s got that in her,” College Station head coach Vince Carreon said. “She felt good today. We had a good week of practice, and she’s done a great job.”

In the field, Dalton flashed the leather on two diving catches at third. In the first inning, Dalton expected a bunt from leadoff hitter Lani Chelby and made a full-extension dive into foul territory to corral the popped up attempt. Dalton did it again in the fourth, this time sliding her glove under a dying popup between third and the pitcher’s circle.

With the arrival of catcher Chloe Ream, Dalton was asked to move to third base, a position she had little experience at. It didn’t take long for her to get comfortable, Carreon said.

“A lot of the routine stuff she makes, and today she showed what she can do athletically,” Carreon said.

Dalton’s first hit of the day was part of a four-run first inning that gave Lady Cougar starting pitcher Gracie Ream plenty of cushion.

College Station (23-9-1) stated the game with a double by Chloe Ream, an RBI single by Mia Wiggins and an RBI triple by Gracie Ream. Second baseman Bryce Clendenin drove a sacrifice fly to center for the third run, and outfielder Kaitlyn Goggin sent Dalton home with an RBI single.

College Station extended its lead in the second with a sacrifice fly from Chloe Ream and scored again in the fourth on an RBI single by Clendenin and a run scored on a error hit by Gracie Ream.

Another sacrifice fly by Shannon Yates in the fifth gave the Lady Cougars an 8-0 lead, and they plated the final two runs in the sixth on an RBI double by first baseman Samone Clark and Dalton’s single.

“They had a great week of practice and hit the ball really well in practice, so I had a feeling that we were going to do well today and hit the ball well,” Carreon said. “When they came out and did it, you could see the confidence go up.”

Gracie Ream did the rest, striking out 10 over six innings. The Lady Eagles (15-19) managed three hits off her and added three more baserunners on a pair of hit batters and a walk as Gracie Ream faced four over the minimum.

“Anything we can really do to help out Gracie with runs is awesome,” Dalton said. “I know that she also really does better whenever she has that support, so anything that we can do hittingwise for her we do.”

Game 2 is set for 1 p.m. Friday at Ellison. The game time was moved up five hours due to the threat of inclement weather later in the evening.

College Station will take the field with hopes of closing out its first playoff series win since 2018. That season, the Lady Cougars fell one series short of reaching the state tournament.

Carreon said he told the team to only enjoy this win for an hour before turning their attention to Friday. Dalton, on the other hand, might be allowed a little extra time to celebrate.

“She’s just a great kid,” Carreon said. “Works hard. Great attitude. Great teammate. It’s great to see her have some success on her birthday.”