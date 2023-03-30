MONTGOMERY — The College Station tennis team won three of five divisions at the District 21-5A tennis tournament Wednesday at Montgomery Lake Creek.

College Station’s Jackson Sharp won boys singles, beating teammate Tristan Batten 6-2, 6-2 in the final. A&M Consolidated’s Seth Backstrom won the third-place match 6-0, 6-1 over Magnolia West’s Rene Ramirez.

College Station’s Ford Elizondo and Zach Smith won the boys doubles title, beating Montgomery Lake Creek’s Carson Street and Alejandro Ramirez 6-3, 6-3.

College Station’s Paxton O’Shea and Maya Diyasheva won the mixed doubles title with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Montgomery’s Brooke Ruff and Grant Aikin. The Cougars’ Matthew Hord and London Sharp also finished third with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Consol’s Robert Huang and Alethia Payne 6-3, 6-3.

College Station’s Sami Mahapatra also finished second in girls singles, and Consol’s Alyssa Tran and Kate Catalena placed second in girls doubles.